There is normally no difference with respect to conventional operators nor do they tend to offer worse quality. The only difference is that they use the coverage of others to be able to function … Of course, it is convenient know what coverage each of them has although generally they not only depend on one operator but are connected to the networks of several depending on the territory, the area or the infrastructure that is available at that specific point.

Yoigo mobile coverage

Although we can see, in the next paragraphs, the MVNOs that use Yoigo’s coverage, it is also convenient to know how we can consult coverage map to know the areas in which there are 2G networks, 3G networks or 4G networks in each point of Spain. What’s more, Yoigo already offers 5G: coverage reaches almost half of the population and data from September 2021 indicated that it offered this technology to more than 550 municipalities in Spain although, at the moment, none of the MVNOs that use their coverage can benefit from using 5G. Yes other networks.

From the Yoigo website we can access its mobile coverage map where we will see a series of options that we can mark so that all the territories that have this technology appear in color. You can choose 5G, 4G and 3G / 2G. Once you mark them, you will see that the different areas of Spain appear in different tones depending on whether the coverage is good or very good. In dark and light orange we will see the areas with 5G. In light and dark blue we will see the areas with 4G and in purple and lilac we will see the areas of Spain that have 3G and 2G coverage.

In addition, Yoigo allows us to consult the coverage that is available to speak throughout the territory and not just for browsing. We can zoom in exactly to find the exact hole in which you want to look if there is coverage.

Of course, we must bear in mind that this map shows us the entire area in which there is Yoigo coverage but that does not imply that any MVNO has coverage in exactly the same areas since it will depend on the agreements between both operators or even on which use a third party to provide coverage where Yoigo does not have it. But it will help us to get a very rough idea.

OMV with Yoigo

These are the mobile operators that work with Yoigo coverage. Of course, having this does not mean that it is exclusively and normally they have the support of a second or third such as Orange or Movistar.

Aqua

Aqua is a Galician MVNO focused on Galicia and with coverage mainly in this Autonomous Community. Offer fiber speed up to 600 Mb and convergent rates that include landline with unlimited calls or mobile with unlimited calls and up to 30 GB per line. In addition, it also offers Internet service with “wireless internet” that is designed for use in areas without ADSL or fiber coverage and that allows us to have 300 GB of data to navigate and we includes a WiFi and Ethernet router that we can use to access the Internet from anywhere. Also, mobile rates if you want to do without the landline. Mobile rates for browsing that allow us to have up to 100 GB of monthly data and unlimited calls for 24.90 euros per month. An excellent price using Yoigo coverage.

Aqua works with the mobile networks of Yoigo but also of Orange. And in the case of fiber it depends: They use Yoigo, Orange, Vodafone or Movistar networks.

Pepephone

Pepephone is one of the great brands of the MásMóvil Group rather than an MVNO that depends on it. It has belonged to the group since 2016 and is one of the most popular virtual mobile operators in Spain and with more clients. In addition, it has been considered on many occasions one of the best or with the highest customer satisfaction rate. It offers fiber, mobile, landline, accumulative gigs, unlimited calls and good prices in all available rates.

In this case, It operates with the Yoigo, Movistar and Orange networks. Use Yoigo coverage but if this is not available use Orange. If neither is available, use Movistar.

Embou

Embou is less known than other networks on this list since it is exclusively intended to have coverage in Aragon and Navarra and defines itself as the leader in rural Internet. It uses Wimax technology to offer Internet in areas where fiber does not reach, but it also offers fiber optic rates with speeds of up to 600 Mb or convergent rates with mobile lines and television.

Embou has used the coverage of the MásMóvil group since 2015 although also offers Orange coverage in the event that Yoigo’s is not available. In addition, as we have said, it uses Wimax technology to offer a fixed connection and as an alternative to places where the usual does not reach or does not work.

Guuk

Guuk works mainly in the north of Spain and offers fiber services with up to 600 Mb or ADSL in case of not having coverage, mobile with voice and data rates and even television using the Agile TV service. Guuk is focused on territories of the Basque Country and Navarra and not the rest of Spain.

This operator is part of the MásMóvil Group and receives Yoigo coverage but also Orange. It offers 4G coverage in practically all areas and is specialized in rural areas of 98% of the previous territories.

Jiayu

Jiayu Mobile is, according to the company itself, “An alternative low cost operator”. A low cost operator or an MVNO that uses the Yoigo network. Based in Valencia, they have low rates but offer mobile lines and fixed line with fiber of up to 600 Mbps in addition to a combined rate for the whole family that includes calls, voice and landline with three mobile lines included in the final price month by month.

This operator Valencian With a Chinese name, it works with Yoigo’s 4G coverage, so we will have mobile coverage in practically all areas of the country.

Call now

Call now is one of the operators of the MásMóvil Group which has been available since 2017 and whose focus is mainly for the Latin American market. It offers options to configure the trifa with both contract and prepaid versions and has coverage in practically all of our country using the Yoigo network.

Llamaya has no connection 5G but offers 3G and 4G connection in rates to navigate and the possibility of calling people not only in Spain but also a large number of international bonds with minutes to call at no extra cost to more than 50 countries.

LycaMobile

LycaMobile is an MVNO designed for international calls and especially popular among users of prepaid or foreign rates in Spain who want to contact numbers that are outside of our country. It arrived in the national territory in 2010 and it operates with the Movistar line but also with Yoigo, depending on the area in which we are located and its availability.

This operator allows us to have national and international voice rates in addition to gigabytes that are cumulative. It also allows us to request a SIM card for 0 euros and that we can recharge whenever we want and with the balance we want.

Mobilfree

Mobilfree is a more unknown operator than others of the previous ones but also a Yoigo OMV that offers mobile rates and fiber with customization of the offer and low prices. It offers 120 GB of data and unlimited calls on a mobile line for 20.75 euros per month or a convergent rate with 100 Mb and with 40 GB of mobile (in addition to landline) for 39.99 euros per month with free installment and fee.

From their website they explain that Mobilfree coverage depends on Yoigo’s 4G network to talk and navigate. Also, the network is backed by Orange in case the first one failed. And they add: “The level of coverage will depend on your distance to the nearest antenna, your mobile phone and the load situation of the network.”