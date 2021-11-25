The latest version that currently exists is OpenZFS 2.1, which includes improvements for dRAID (distributed RAID), currently the versions of TrueNAS SCALE 22.02 and TrueNAS 13.0 use this version of OpenZFS 2.1.1. Although this functionality is not yet available through the graphical user interface, it is through the command line over SSH, but more development and testing is necessary, so it is not recommended to enable this function until it is tested correctly. .

What’s new in the new version of ZFS

In the new OpenZFS 3.0 version to come, we have RAIDZ expansion, we also have OpenZFS for S3 object storage, as well as improved compatibility for Windows and macOS.

In this new version, the «DirectIO» functionality has been incorporated, which provides us with an unbuffered write path, for systems based on high-performance SSD storage, since we omit the adaptive read cache (ARC). Thanks to this feature, the writing speed is improved by up to three times, since it does not take advantage of the ARC. DirectIO behavior is controlled directly by the ZFS dataset, with the default, always and off options, inspired by the file system’s “sync” property. We are also having a new ZIL that is maintained with persistent memory latency, with the goal of optimizing the ZFS intent log for use with NVDIMM devices. The combination of the new ZIL with DirectIO means that we will have a higher writing performance.