Non-fungible token (NFT) trading volumes on OpenSea have exploded in January amid a renewed speculative frenzy over the collectibles of the “Bored Ape Yacht Club” (BAYC) and the “Mutant Ape Yacht Club” (MAYC). from Yuga Labs.

According to data published by Rchen8 in Dune Analytics, OpenSea has generated a trading volume of more than USD 700 million since the beginning of 2022, and Monday was the most important day of the year, generating a volume of USD 255.8 million in 24 hours.

While Popular curious people, such as Wu Blockchain, have affirmed that Monday’s volume was a record for OpenSeaPrevious data published by Rchen8 in Dune Analytics shows that August 29 was the all-time high (ATH) of $ 322 million.

In December, OpenSea’s monthly volume exceeded USD 3,240 million and was only 5.3% of the platform’s ATH in August, which was USD 3,420 million. Since the NFT market has already made a trading volume worth more than USD 700 million in the first four days of January, historic highs may soon be broken if momentum continues throughout this month.

Bored Ape mania

One factor that may be contributing to the surge in OpenSea volumes is the recent craze surrounding BAYC and MAYC NFTs. along with a basket of other Yuga Labs projects.

CryptoSlam data shows that MAYC is currently the highest ranked NFT project in terms of seven-day volume in secondary markets, at $ 93.2 million, and BAYC’s NFTs are close behind in second place, at $ 88.4 million.

In the past 30 days, the MAYC and BAYC projects have generated USD 189.7 million and USD 182.6 million, respectively, making them the third and fourth largest collection of NFTs. at the time of writing this report.

In terms of 24-hour volume, MAYC’s collection has generated USD 18.7 million of secondary volume, while BAYC has generated USD 14 million. According to OpenSea, The current minimum price for BAYC NFTs is 67 Ethers (ETH) worth approximately $ 250,000, while MAYC NFTs are currently selling for 15.87 Ethers, or $ 59,300.

So far in January, Several pop culture icons, including rapper Eminem, musician Britney Spears and comedian Dave Chappelle, have acquired BAYC’s NFT this month for six-figure sums.

BREAKING: @DaveChappelle just purchased @BoredApeYC # 8343 for 99 ETH ($ 371,343.06) Welcome Wallet created today, and ENS held the domain davidchappelle.eth for him and allowed him to mint 2 it hours ago Ironically, his name on OpenSea is “FollowtheWhitePeople” pic.twitter.com/E7B3ynpqCy – m0rgan.ethᵍᵐ ‍♀️ (@Helloimmorgan) January 2, 2022

