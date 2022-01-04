OpenSea the world’s largest and most famous NFT digital marketplace has frozen 16 Bored Ape stolen from a user’s hot wallet.

The victim stated that the attackers gained access to his wallet through a Phishing scam.

The blockade of the NFTs raised a barrage of criticism as it violates the basic values ​​of what is the decentralization of the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Whether due to user carelessness, platform error or intentional hacking, NFTs are becoming increasingly attractive to criminals due to their high value. But nevertheless, Because these valuable NFTs are based on blockchain technology, their traceability is public to anyone with a little technical knowledge..

An example of this is what the world’s largest and most famous NFTs p2p sales platform did, OpenSea as the signature blocked, or froze, 8 NFT Bored Apes and 8 NFT Mutand Ape stolen from a user in his hot wallet.

User asks OpenSea for help

As reported by international media, the user Todd kramer, who also runs his own art gallery in New York City called Ross + Kramer would have been the victim of a robbery of 16 NFT.

Through his social networks Kramers begged OpenSea on his social networks to help him recover his NFTs that, according to him, he would have lost in a phising scam to which he gave access to his MetaMask wallet where he stored his NFTs.

Within a few hours, OpenSea proceeded to block the 22 NFTs, which were posted in sales operations on its platform. Which undoubtedly marked antecedents, good and bad. The first was that crypto criminals have it increasingly difficult, and the second, and perhaps not as good as the first, that OpenSea can have control over your NFTs (centralization).

One of the stolen NFTs blocked on the OpenSea account.

Criticism of the centrality of OpenSea

Although the conclusion of the hack was not, in part, disastrous for the user who was the victim of the Impersonation attack, The freezing of the 22 NFTs raised a shower of criticism as it violates the basic values ​​of what is the decentralization of the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

The user @forculus expressed how bad it was to be from the community and request the intervention of a central entity.

Who was able to freeze the nfts? Feels pretty anti crypto to be asking third parties to do this and ideally they shouldn’t be able to. This was just extremely poor opsec on your part. True decentralized ownership no one should be able to step in. Good luck. – kw.sol ◎ (@Forculus) December 30, 2021

Another user, a well-known software engineer, Grady Booch expressed:

“What a fool I am. And here I thought that the blockchain code is the law and that one of the very bases of cryptocurrencies was the elimination of any possibility of centralized intervention. A Hot Wallet is a type of cryptocurrency software wallet that is connected to the internet, more commonly MetaMask, as long as the device it is installed on is connected to the internet”.

But nevertheless, This is not the first time that OpenSea takes the role of a centralized and censoring body, since in the middle of the year the platform censored and eliminated the possibility of trading the Phunky Ape Yacht Club (PAYC), since according to them it was based on the Bored Ape.

Leaving the subject of OpenSea centralization to the consideration of each of our readers, the really important thing here is to learn the lessons from the mistakes of others, in this case, in which you manage a large amount of assets that can be, or to become valuable, it is best to use Cold Wallets, or hardware wallets such as Trezor or Ledgers.

In Bitcoin Mexico we have a large amount of content in which we indicate how to keep your assets safe from any type of attack. Stop by and don’t lose a Satoshi of your cryptos to criminals.

