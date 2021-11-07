EFE.- The full reopening of the crossings between Mexico and the United States will reactivate the cross-border economy after the estimated impact of 71,000 million dollars during the 20 months of closure by the pandemic, although the big winners will be American merchants.

Non-essential trips to the United States, prohibited since March 2020, will be allowed as of Monday, November 8 for Mexicans vaccinated with anticovid drugs endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“It is going to reactivate the cross-border economy of Mexico and the United States. This will undoubtedly boost consumption, ”Ignacio Martínez, coordinator of the Laboratory for Analysis in Commerce, Economy and Business (LACEN) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) told Efe this Sunday.

LOSSES CROSS LIMITS

Prior to the effects of the pandemic, the economic spill derived from the crossings amounted to 900 million dollars per week, 600 million dollars that went from Mexico to the United States and 300 million dollars from the north to the south, according to LACEN.

For this reason, the Laboratory calculates up to 72,000 million dollars that were no longer received in the 98 border municipalities of Mexico and the 44 neighboring United States counties.

“This of course had a huge impact, more in the United States than in Mexico. As a result of the fact that Mexico did not close the border to Americans, neither for essential trips, nor for non-essential trips, ”commented researcher Martínez.

And although the restrictions did not apply to international trade, the closure also affected it indirectly, said the UNAM professor.

“As consumption was contained, the supply of goods was also reduced, in the sense that orders were well below normal,” he said.

A PRIORITY OF MEXICO

For the Government of Mexico, this 2021 the reopening of the common border, of 3,175 kilometers, through which 1 million people, 1,000 million dollars in merchandise, 452,000 vehicles and 30,000 cargo trucks crossed daily, according to the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE).

In addition, 80% of the commerce of Mexico and the United States occurs through the land border and each year products worth 500,000 million dollars pass through there, indicated the Foreign Ministry.

The Government has anchored its official growth forecast of more than 6% of GDP to trade with the United States after the historic contraction of 8.2% in 2020.

For this reason, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador boasted of Mexico’s position as the first commercial partner of the United States in the first nine months of 2021, with an exchange of almost 486.6 billion dollars.

“Mexico continues to be the main economic and commercial partner of the United States, we are recovering,” he said this Friday in his daily conference.

US PRESSURE

But the most effective pressure for Washington to reopen the border came from US merchants, said Jorge Lera Mejía, a research professor at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT).

“The pressure came from there. The Americans and Mexicans do not take us into account, that is, (Foreign Minister) Marcelo Ebrard, President López Obrador himself. Our opinions are not the important ones. The important ones were the pressure from these North American merchants ”, he explained in an interview.

The economist cited data from Texas Valley Chambers of Commerce showing that about 65% of vendors in shopping centers in that border region stopped selling.

Therefore, these sellers will be the main beneficiaries, in particular because the reopening occurs a few weeks before the Black friday, on November 26, when the Christmas shopping season kicks off.

In contrast, on the Mexican side, sales of some money orders rose to 40% during the closing, according to the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco-Servytur).

“The Americans have been crossing freely. What does it mean? That Mexico was benefited in the short term, in the small trade, what we call the retail trade, in which the North American, when crossing freely, comes and gets supplies from his pantry ”, explained Professor Lera Mejía.

Even so, beyond the economic factor, the reopening will serve for the family reunification of the 15 million people who live in border cities.

“There are entire families that have to cross to see each other, children or parents who work from one side or the other, and they will benefit from a family culture. The families were broken for health reasons ”, indicates Lera Mejía.

