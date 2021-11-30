A list of the most prominent titles of the genre that you can download from the App Store.

There is a huge demand for mobile games, something that developers already know. Therefore, it is not strange to see such an extensive catalog of titles for this device format, with a multitude of genres to choose from. One of the most popular is the open world games, which is also available for iPhone and iPad.

We are going to review the best titles that you can download for these Apple devices in a very varied list. The theme of the games is different between them, so you will surely find the most suitable option for you.

The best open world games for iPhone or iPad

These open world or sandbox titles have a very powerful technical and visual section, even accompanied by a well-crafted story in some cases.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the sandbox par excellence

It is true that there is life beyond this saga, but this title is still the benchmark in this genre. Despite the age you have, you can enjoy the game like the first day, as it is just as brilliant. You will have Carl’s story as the epicenter of the game, but there are endless side quests, areas to explore, and weapons to create mayhem.

Although it is more difficult to play on a touch screen, it does not lose any essence of the version that dazzled on PlayStation 2. Graphically it is identical and all elements of the first edition are preserved, including the famous tricks.

Genshin Impact

Next on the list is another of the most popular games in the open world genre. The title of miHoYo, which is cross-platform, It has an RPG format and graphics that border on excellence, in addition to the anime aspect that many users like. You will be able to travel a world in the style of Zelda, with lakes, mountains, towns, castles and dungeons.

The gameplay on mobiles is excellent, with a very well implemented and simple to use control system. To complete the play, count on crossplay between the available consoles and a cooperative mode to do missions or explore the map with friends.

ARK: Survival Evolved

We change third to enter a game with a world of survival and totally depopulated. The only company you will have will be animals and full of dinosaurs, as if it were Jurassic Park. Your goal will be to create a civilization from scratch, starting with your house and equipping your character with clothes, weapons and provisions so as not to die.

The graphic and technical section is exquisite, matching the level of titles on PC. There is also room to create a server with your friends, but it is a game that consumes a lot of resources, especially on the terminal battery.

Minecraft Pocket Edition

In a list of games where you can travel an almost infinite map, a title like Minecraft could not be missing. This mobile version does not save anything with respect to its edition for PC, since it has the survival and creative mode, as well as the same graphics engine. You can explore the entire map on your own or join a server.

The gameplay changes drastically, as you won’t have a keyboard in this case. The buttons are well implemented, both for combat and for building construction. What’s more, there are mods and skins that you can apply to customize your world as you prefer.

Evil lands

Another RPG like Genshin Impact, but that has nothing to do with it. It is wrapped in a totally demonic world, with dragons and monsters, also adding a bit of magic to the characters. As a good role-playing game, you can choose between several classes and improve said character with new skills and weapons. It is also a suitable title to play in cooperative mode and in PvP matches.

Black desert mobile

Another life insurance to test an open world game with multiplayer skills to create servers. It has a very detailed and worked visual section, with very deep role-playing aspects and a great variety in character customization. Everything takes place in a medieval era and with a multitude of geographical resources to explore.

Its combat mode is also varied, since it has multiple attacks and movements to implement. If you like the Final Fantasy format, then you are going to love this game for your iPhone or iPad.

Dragon Raja

Looking for a Cyberpunk with monsters included? This strange mix, while explosive, leaves a fabulous title full of action and exploration without equal. With the Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine, seeks to impact the technical and visual, with an RPG that has its own collision system.

We emphasize this because in this title there are vehicles to drive, what was lacking in a work of this size. In addition, some characters have abilities to jump off buildings and cliffs, thus expanding the exploration of the map.

These are therefore the best options to try an open world game on your iPhone or iPad. Obviously there are many more in the App Store, but the members of the list offer a console quality and features that make them different from the rest. If you have any more proposals, leave them in the comments!

