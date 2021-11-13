This is a fairly simple process that we carry out on many occasions throughout the day, especially if we use the computer in our spare time. One of the first things we do in this regard is to choose the program that we want to open our favorite videos by default. We have a wide variety of titles to choose from, where perhaps one of the leading ones is the aforementioned VLC.

That all the software configurations such as the equipment that we have at hand today, come more than prepared so that we can enjoy our movies and series. It is enough to carry out the aforementioned process to spend several hours of fun. However, on many occasions we are going to need a somewhat special behavior on the part of these programs.

We are going to put ourselves in the situation that we need to open several windows with different videos in VLC. As we will see, carrying out this type is not going to be as simple as we might initially imagine. The reason for this is that every time we double-click on a new file, it closes the reproduction current to start the new one. It is precisely for this reason that on certain occasions we ask ourselves how we can solve this problem. And it may be the case that we need several playback windows open simultaneously on the screen.