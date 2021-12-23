Reforming the kitchen has been one of the most demanded improvement works this 2021, in which the residential reform sector has grown by 250% so many will be the lucky ones that these holidays new kitchen.

According to the Kitchen Furniture Association (AMC), until the end of August of this year 2021, “the sector grew 38.69% compared to the previous year”, highlighting an increasing domestic consumption of kitchens manufactured in Spain, which confirms the trend of designing bespoke and more sustainable kitchens.

At the end of 2021, what the surveys reflect is that households continue to want to make a change, although now the requests are from more specific areas and, among the most demanded, include open the kitchen to the living room.

The AMC confirms that “the opening of the kitchen to the living room is already a fact and has become one of the most popular options”.

In this sense the Tindas’s Project design team, and its co-founder, Eva Mesa, They confirm that opening kitchens is one of the most requested aspects in most of the Tinda’s Project studio jobs. And although the head of Tinda’s Project recognizes that “To design a kitchen is to speak of bigger words”Due to the different factors involved (installations, coatings, lighting, furniture, etc.), the result is well worth it. And for that, so that the reform is worthwhile Eva Mesa, reveals the main keys to how they project them.





Five tips to get an ideal open kitchen

1.- Three environments in one: kitchen, living room and dining room.

The intention when opening the kitchen is that this space is unified not only with the living room but also with the dining room.

In a new construction project, off plan, the situation of the open kitchen next to the dining room and the living room has already been determined to arrange in a single diaphanous environment of these three different atmospheres. In a partial reform, on the other hand, it is about opening the kitchen, usually pulling the adjoining partitions to these two spaces and regardless of the doors or replacing the walls with glass.









2.- Well thought out distribution taking into account the water and cooking areas.

To carry out this reform, which usually involves complete customization, you have to start taking into account the location of the water and cooking areas, from which the rest of the equipment and furniture will be projected, with infinite options for finishes and distribution.

The entry of natural light or where windows are located it also conditions the new distribution, although it is true that one of the advantages of opening the kitchen is that once it is open, “the light will come from several fronts, which will make this space seem even more spacious,” says interior designer Eva Mesa. .





3.- Ways to separate (or not) open kitchens.

They are usually the own furniture which determines the different environments who now has this open space of the house and where different activities are developed that enjoy eye contact. But there are those who prefer that there is some constructive element that visually separates the kitchen from the rest in a subtle way, for example, with a mid-height wall, a glass wall or taking advantage of the master pillars to generate said separation.





4.- Islands, a key element as functional as it is aesthetic.

One of the characteristic elements of open kitchens and that is often used as an environmental separator are the islands. The approach is of a work block that serves as an auxiliary zone, but it can also be used in the water or cooking area. And, above all, there is a lot of demand that it includes a space in which to eat, such as an attached table or a bar with stools.





As a piece of furniture, its interior is also used for storage and

distributing it according to the area you are looking at. That is to say, the one that faces the living room may have a shelf for decorative elements or the one in the dining room, drawers to keep the tablecloths and cutlery at hand.

5.- Practical finishes that help to integrate the environment.

In all kitchens, coatings and flooring must be very resistant and easy to clean taking into account the type of substances that are handled here (fats, oils, wine, etc.), but for practical purposes in the case of an open kitchen, from Tindas’s Project they propose the option that the floor is the same in the living room and dining room to enhance the visual continuity, but they also acknowledge that in some of their projects they have opted for choosing it differently, precisely to highlight that it is another room even though it is within an open space.





Eva Mesa, from Tinda’s Project, also advises that the general finishes of the open kitchen must be similar to those of the dining room and living room, “especially regarding tonalities, to promote aesthetic integration, so important when it comes to setting a decorative style “.





Information and images via Tinda’s Project

It has inspired us:

Kasteli XXL ceiling lamp 80 cm in diameter black with one light normal price € 169.00 and now 151.99 euros

Kasteli XXL black ceiling lamp 1 light Ø80 cns

Two Movian stools in gray and with black legs measuring 55 x 48.5 x 111.5 cm 115.48 euros

Amazon Brand – Movian Arendsee – Set of 2 Bar Stools, 55 x 48.5 x 111.5 cm, Gray

Cecotec Grand Sommelier 20000 INOX Compressor Wine Cooler. [Clase de eficiencia energética G] for 249.60 euros

Cecotec Vinoteca GrandSommelier 20000 INOX Compressor. 20 Bottles, Compressor, Guaranteed High Performance, Adjustable Temperature

Similar in Decoesfera | Small kitchens; ideas and tricks to get the most out of them

How much does a kitchen renovation cost on average? At Houzz they tell us about it and give us four examples of kitchen renovations that fit this budget