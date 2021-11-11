Opel has always been the “Cinderella” of German car brands. In the shadow of giants like Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Opel has always struggled to stay in the forefront of consumer consideration, despite stiff competition.

Opel’s brand building strategy for the next five years has to do with its presence within Stellantis.

Yes, the brand belonged to the French group PSA Peugeot and was part of its merger with FCA to form the new global automotive conglomerate.

The key is that Opel is the only German brand within the Stellantis group and this gives you a “Special priority”, as said this Thursday, November 11, the executive director of the automotive company. That is the idea, to exploit to the maximum the belonging to a powerful group (the fourth in the world) being the only one of German origin.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz spoke at a meeting organized by the German newspaper Handelsblatt and in the framework of the protests of the German unions that see little future for the company.

“We are the only German brand. We are building on this and with it I believe we will achieve success and move forward with Opel, ”said Hochgeschurtz.

Opel is not having a good time due to the shortage of chips, a phenomenon that forced it to close its Eisenach plants in Germany until the end of 2021. Stellantis employees say it is a strategy for Germany to stop producing Opel in that country .

Stellantis is a holding company that was completed this year after months of negotiations. It brought together ten brands under its umbrella, from Fiat and Abarth, to RAM and Opel. There are also Jeep, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, DS, Dodge, Lancia, and Maserati.

The doubt (and the fear of many) was to know what the group would do, merged with some of those brands. Would you kill some? Would it make those that are not profitable disappear?

Carlos Tavares, leader of the new company, made one thing clear when he assumed: “All brands have their history and their strengths.” Thus, he implied that he will not “kill” any of them.

The businessman assured that it is not contemplated to get rid of any brand, even if its profitability has fallen significantly, as are the cases of Lancia and Alfa Romeo, for example.

It is understood in this way that Stellantis will seek to manage its brands in such a way as to reach all market segments and that it will try to complement its portfolio of models geographically and technologically.