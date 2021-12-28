Opel Corsa production in Spain reaches 11 million

The Opel Corsa is living history of the Spanish automotive industry. Series production of the Opel utility vehicle at the Stellantis factory in Zaragoza has reached the milestone of 11 million units. Produced in Spain for the rest of the world, the Corsa is Opel’s best-selling model worldwide.

The series production of the Opel Corsa has been taking place in Spain for approximately four decades. More specifically in the facilities that Stellantis has in Zaragoza. This Aragonese plant, which opened its doors in 1982, has become a key vehicle production center and a protagonist for the Spanish automotive industry. Now, and as a result of this long history, the utility of Opel has reached an important milestone.

Opel Corsa production in Zaragoza has reached 11 million units. Over almost 40 years, a total of six generations have been produced, and today the all-electric variant, the Opel Corsa-e, is also brought to life. The brand itself points out that if all the Corsa produced in Zaragoza since 1982 were lined up, it would go around the world and there would still be enough vehicles to cover the distance between Zaragoza and Beirut.

The series production of the Opel Corsa takes place in Zaragoza

Opel Corsa, a history linked to the Zaragoza factory



The 6th generation Corsa launched in late 2019. Since then it has established itself as a benchmark in its competitive category. And it is that it must face heavy rivals such as the Ford Fiesta, Volkswagen Polo and Renault Clio. In addition, and as we have previously pointed out, with its 100% electric version it has adapted to the new times. Times in which sustainable mobility is gaining prominence.

The Corsa is produced exclusively in Spain for the rest of the world. What’s more, it is the best-selling Opel model globally. It shares facilities with other models of the German brand itself as well as other firms that make up the Stellantis car conglomerate. The Opel Crossland and the Citroën C3 Aircross are also manufactured in Zaragoza, among others.

The Corsa range is made up of three trim levels. It is possible to choose the Edition, GS-Line and Ultimate versions when configuring it. In addition to the electric version, it is also available with gasoline and diesel engines. The starting price is set at € 18,650.

Comparison in video of the Opel Corsa with the Peugeot 208, some very popular B-segment utility vehicles

Opel Corsa sales in Spain



How are things going in Spain? The Opel utility vehicle is positioned as one of the most popular cars among Spanish drivers. So far in the year 2021, that is, in the period between the months of January and November, it has accumulated 12,521 registered units, which positions it as the seventeenth best-selling car. It is one step away from surpassing the Clio.

Throughout the turbulent 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, sales of the Corsa reached 12,062 units. A result that allowed it to be the twenty-second best-selling car in Spain.