An incredible cosplay of Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West won an award at MCM Comic Con, and developer Guerrilla Games has celebrated the fantastic reenactment. The 2017 open world adventure puts players in the shoes of Aloy, a skilled hunter living in a post-apocalyptic world populated by machine animals. The game’s colorful cast has inspired many Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West cosplays, including a skillful recreation of the mysterious mentor Sylens.

Horizon Zero Dawn takes place in a world that has barely survived an apocalyptic event, and the protagonist, Aloy, embarks on a journey to learn the truth. During her search, Aloy comes across truly unique machinery, from peaceful deer-like Grazers to a heavily armed Tyrannosaurus Rex robot named Thunderjaw. He also encounters a ton of human characters, many of whom serve as memorable allies throughout the experience. Aloy’s father figure, Rost, rambunctious warrior Erend, and master hunter Talanah add depth to the title’s narrative. Aloy herself has become a recognizable PlayStation icon, and fans pay tribute to the warrior through art and cosplay. For example, a fan paired Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn with a Bokoblin in a fitting crossover with her open-world partner The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Guerrilla Games has showcased a stunning Aloy cosplay on Twitter, which is a fantastic fan creation. The stunning reenactment, built by Instagram user opal.ink.cosplay, reportedly won an award at the recent MCM Comic Con. The cosplayer captures every detail of the heroine, from her outfit to her iconic hair color and style. Even Aloy’s iconic arc comes to life thanks to opal.ink.cosplay, making it look like the protagonist has stepped straight out of the post-apocalyptic world of Horizon Zero Dawn.

While Horizon Zero Dawn managed to amaze many players with its detailed open world and lovable protagonist, the game’s next sequel promises to go further. Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West will take Aloy to a whole new setting, set in the ruins of America’s West Coast, and introduce a series of never-before-seen mechanical monsters. The Forbidden West is said to be more alive than the setting in the previous game, with new clans and machines adding variety and behaving more credibly than before.

Thanks to her joyous determination and the fantastic voice work of Ashly Burch, Aloy has become a well-known figure in the gaming community. Many Horizon Zero Dawn fans have paid tribute to the heroine in cosplay form, but opal.ink.cosplay has brought the Engine Slayer to life. Every detail of Aloy’s appearance, including her signature hair and bun, has been seamlessly translated into the real world. Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla Games has recognized the authenticity of cosplay, so opal.ink.cosplay is more than ready to start hunting down Striders and Watchers with Aloy’s trusty bow.