OnlyFans Founder and CEO Tim Stokely will step down as CEO of the company that it had directed since it began operating in 2016, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to Bloomberg, his successor will be Ami Gan, former director of communications and marketing of OnlyFans. It was Stokely himself who decided the appointment, while he will remain with the company as an advisor.

This decision comes after a complicated year for OnlyFans, because a few months ago, the company announced that it would prohibit explicit sexual content on its platform, only to retract a few days later, due to the controversy caused and the displeasure on the part of the creators of content.

Upon your appointment, Ami Gan, the new executive director of Only Fans, said that her priority will be to remain the safest social media platform in the world and that among her plans is to invest in OFTV, the company’s secure streaming app, as well as creating new tools for digital content creators.

While the previous CEO, Stokely, has a background in the field of pornography, Gan, The new CEO, has worked for brands like Red Bull, Quest Nutrition and a cannabis cafe, so you can bring a renewed focus to the platform.