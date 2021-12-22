OnlyFans closes the year with CEO resignation and fraud in celebrity intimate chats

OnlyFans is closing a year of many operational and controversial movements; Platform founder Tim Stokeley resigned as CEO shortly before it became known that company employees were posing as celebrities in intimate web chats.

Amid tangible success, the CEO left as his deputy Amrapali Gan, who was in charge of the company’s Marketing and Communications Department.

According to Bloomberg, the change comes after criticism flowed for announcing the ban on explicit sexual content, a step that took a step back until now.

“We have worked hand in hand, sharing our passion for creator economics. Our priority is to remain committed to being the safest social media platform in the world, “said the new CEO of OnlyFans, who predicts a shift in focus in the platform’s business and a possible investment in OFTV, the company’s free app lacking nude images.

And it is that the platform has gained a very large ground in the offer of adult content, so the change could generate an impact between users and the operating system.

In August, OnlyFans had announced that it was about to complete sales of around 2.5 million pesos, a figure higher than the 1.2 million it reached during the same period of 2020.

Chats with strangers

The most controversial platform of the year this time faces a conflict in Spain, where it was discovered that users were victims of fraud when paying to speak with influencers; however, the responses they received, even of a sexual nature, were from other people.

The Unruly Agency company is in charge, among many things, of helping content creators to manage the flood of messages that reach them from their fans.

However, although fans should be able to pay for pornography and chats with well-known characters, it is employees of this company who pose as them and listen to their intimacies.

Unruly Agency uses its employees to schedule photoshoots and manage publications, as well as manage comments and messages from celebrities, even if they never get erotic confessions from buyers.

Legal accusations

After the alleged scam of the company that manages accounts of celebrities and influencers in OnlyFans became known, Unruly Agency workers published a lawsuit in which they stipulated that they are dedicated to pretending to be public figures because that is what their working day demands.

However, this practice is relative, since, in legal matters, they should analyze the way in which OnlyFans promoted the chat service with celebrities. But this is not the only accusation and criticism facing the Unruly Agency company, since both content creators and the employees themselves affirmed that the agency operates between situations of mistreatment, wage theft, threats, internal retaliation and unjustified dismissal, as well as leaks of sexual content without consent.

