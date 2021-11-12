Cheap monitor from Lenovo with a size of 27 inches and Full HD resolution. It has a 75 Hz refresh rate and a 4 ms response time. Very comfortable to work and play on the computer. Its price is 129.99 euros.

Ultra-wide monitor LG flatbed with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels at 75 Hz in a 34-inch size. It has 300 nits of brightness, 5 ms of response time, a reproduction of 99% of the sRGB color space, and integrated 14W speakers. In addition, it allows to reproduce content in HDR10 and has AMD FreeSync, so we can play perfectly without tearing. Its price is 359 euros.

4K monitor from Samsung with a size of 32 inches, refresh rate of 60 Hz, but with a 10-bit panel. It has FreeSync and game mode, being an ideal monitor to connect the computer and the console with an excellent size. Its price is 249 euros, the lowest it has had to date.

LENOVO G27c-10

If instead you are looking for a gaming monitor from Lenovo, this curved panel model is ideal if you don’t want to spend a lot of money. It is 27 inches in size with Full HD resolution, 1 ms response time, and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. It also has FreeSync to eliminate tearing. Its price is 199.99 euros.

HUAWEI Eye Comfort AD80

Huawei monitor with a size of 23.8 inches, a refresh rate of 75 Hz, Full HD resolution, and FreeSync. It has very thin bezels, so it is also ideal to have as a secondary monitor. Its price is 119 euros.

MSI Optix MAG275R

MSI gaming monitor with a size of 27 inches, Full HD resolution, and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It has 1 ms response time and a maximum brightness of 250 nits, with an IPS panel, making it ideal for gaming. and consume multimedia content. Its price is 209 euros.

Samsung C24RG52FQR

Another Samsung gaming monitor, in this case with a size of 24 inches. It has Full HD resolution, 4 ms response time, 144 Hz refresh rate, 4 ms response time, and FreeSync. It has 1800R curvature, and 250 nits of brightness. Its price is 169 euros.

Samsung LS43AM702UUXEN

Finally, we have a smart monitor which is almost close to what a Smart TV offers, albeit without a tuner. It has a size of 43 inches, 4K resolution, remote control, Bluetooth, power and image possible by USB C, and automatic source detection. With the latter we can quickly change the screen without touching anything. Its price is 399 euros.

