(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

After the controversy that unleashed the decree published by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to declare all infrastructure work during his government as “national security”, thereby shielding access to project information, Mitofsky Consultation considered appropriate know how the Mexican population perceives the corruption that exists in the country.

And it is that in recent days politicians, businessmen and journalists have expressed their concern because said decree is “illegal”, because they consider that it seeks to evade obligations in terms of transparency, as well as avoid protection, which threatens various human rights.

However, according to the most recent Mitofsky poll, the president is still considered by most Mexicans as the least corrupt official, but the rest of the actors at the three levels of government have a very different reputation.

(Photo: Mitofsky Consultation)

According to the results of “Perception of Corruption”, governors (65.6%) are seen by the population as the most corrupt, while deputies are in second place (62.5%), followed by state government officials (62.2 %) and municipal (61.4 percent).

59.9% of the people interviewed during November 2021 believed that mayors are “very corrupt”, more than senators (52.4%) and federal government officials (52.4%). But only 3 out of 10 Mexicans think that AMLO is very corrupt.

To carry out this exercise, the survey house interviewed 1,000 Mexicans over 18 years of age with smart mobile devices with internet. The results are not simple frequencies, but estimates based on the post-stratification of the sample calculated on expansion factors according to four demographic variables (population by entity, sex, age and education) obtained in the last public census. The design is sample.

(Photo: Mitofsky Consultation)

According to the results of this exercise, 40.3% of the people interviewed said that government officials who are appointed by their superiors tend to be more corrupt than those who are elected by the population (11.1 percent).

It is noteworthy that six out of 10 people interviewed said that during the López Obrador government “a lot or something” has been done to combat corruption.

Meanwhile, 34.1% said that they had worked “little or nothing” against this type of crime, whose eradication was one of the central campaign promises of López Obrador and the banner of many of the collaborators of the self-called “Fourth Transformation ”(4T). A strategy that has been basically supported by the Ministry of Public Function, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

(Photo: Mitofsky Consultation)

In addition, 53.3% of the people surveyed perceived that there is less corruption than in the previous administration, of the PRI Enrique Peña Nieto; against 34.6% who believed that there is more corruption and 11.3% who responded that in this sense both administrations “are the same.”

It should be remembered that the Corruption Perception Index 2020, carried out by the organization Transparency International – published last January – indicated that Mexico improved after rising six places with respect to the 2019 ranking, going from 130 to 124 of the 180 countries that are evaluated.

According to this index, the country has recovered 14 places since 2018, the year in which Mexico was placed in the 138th position; However, the progress does not compare with the data recorded in 2015, when it managed to obtain its best rating by positioning itself in 95th place in the ranking with 35 points.

KEEP READING: