EFE.- UNICEF warned this Thursday that only half of the children in Latin America and the Caribbean are back in the classroom, so the closure of schools due to the covid-19 pandemic continues to affect 71 million them in the region.

The United Nations Children’s Fund or Unicef ​​specified that in at least five countries in which only a small number of schools have reopened, less than 25% of students have resumed face-to-face learning.

The Regional Adviser for Education of Unicef ​​for Latin America and the Caribbean, Italo Dutra, affirmed that on this World Children’s Day, which is celebrated on November 20, “too many children and adolescents from Latin America and the Caribbean are still out of the classrooms ”.

“In many countries in the region, the school year ends in December. Children and adolescents now face almost two years of wasted time with their teachers and peers, jeopardizing their right to learn. While schools remain closed, the future of children and adolescents in the region, especially the most vulnerable, is at stake ”, he added.

That is why to promote the return to the classroom, Unicef ​​and Club Mundo Kids, the educational children’s series in Spanish from Exile Content Studio, have partnered in a new song that celebrates schools as a safe space for children to and teens grow and learn.

The song in Spanish, titled “My school, my home,” was written and produced by award-winning composer Nacho González Nappa, and along with the accompanying music video can be seen on the Club Mundo Kids YouTube channel.

“Music helps us heal and get through difficult times. Latin America and the Caribbean is a resilient region, and we hope that this song will shed some light to overcome this dramatic situation, ”said composer González Nappa.

The general director of Exile Content Studio, Alejandro Uribe, said that “imagining schools once again as a magical and safe refuge for children and adolescents to learn and explore, was what inspired us to the song ‘My school, my home'”.

“With the help and support of Unicef, we hope that Club Mundo Kids will inspire all children and adolescents with its optimistic message that there will be better days in the near future,” said Uribe.

Unicef ​​stressed that Club Mundo Kids is collaborating with YouTube Kids, where ‘My School, My Home’ and other musical content of the organization will be highlighted in the video application and the website from November 18 to December 2, in a time when all three organizations work together to deliver robust educational content to children around the world.

A report published by Unicef ​​last March indicated that children in Latin America and the Caribbean had been the most affected in the world by school closings linked to the pandemic, since 3 out of 5 students in the region had lost an entire school year .

