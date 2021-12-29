Among the projects of the British manufacturer (now under the umbrella of Tata Motors) is that of not launch any new models until that same year: 2025 to enter the change in the best possible way. Likewise, they will be a few years full of novelties, as they have to update their range a lot to reach that goal.

This is one of the established strategies presented by Jaguar Land-Rover Group CEO Thierry Bolloré. A strategy very focused on electromobility that has been dubbed ‘ Reimagine ‘, which will become Jaguar’s main focus on electrics.

Jaguar says goodbye to combustion engines . Not now, but soon enough: specifically, in 2025, four years of what we imagine, and of what other manufacturers have shown us. From then on all the firm’s cars will be fully electric, with no diesel or gasoline powered variants.

How is it

Thus, in the middle of this decade, the luxury brand will offer a premium electric car catalog exclusively. A case similar to that of brands such as Smart, which no longer sells combustion versions, with its entire range being zero emissions today.

In fact, and according to the latest information, the Jaguar range will remain as is, with the recently updated models, but with a smaller supply of engines and equipment. There will be a tendency to simplify the ranges to keep the best-selling and / or profitable versions.

The EU goal of reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the transport sector by 90% by 2050 implies this paradigm shift. One of the brands in making the decision has been Jaguar, among many others, and of which there are already 16 those who have decided to take this path. On the other hand, the group has announced six new pure electric Land Rovers for 2026, with the first arriving in 2025. While the British anticipates 100% of sales of ‘vehicles with zero exhaust emissions’ by 2030, it is projected that Land-Rover will have 60% of its sales in the electric vehicle segment.

Jaguar’s electrics of the future will not be SUV’s

Currently, and despite being one of the favorite brands in the segment, the Jaguar brand only has one electric, the I-Pace of 400 km of autonomy and 298 kW (the equivalent of 400 CV) (here its technical data sheet), which has been recently updated to stay competitive.

Now, and to delve into this step, the next thing will be to ditch your current combustion models and launch newly developed vehicles, all of them seated on an exclusive platform for electricians. This means that there is a change of plans and that, for the moment, models like the XJ will not be fulfilled.

Finally, and according to the company, the future electric Jaguars will not be SUV’s or crossovers but lower, slimmer cars, apparently saloons with a sports car design. In parallel, the company, which lends its name to Land-Rover, will also explore hydrogen fuel cell technology, with a long-term investment program, which it will seek to launch in the coming years.