The association ‘Laxhsmi’, which exercises the popular accusation in the Alcàsser case (the kidnapping and murder of three teenagers in 1992) advocates a “reopening & rdquor; Of the investigation “with a forensic and criminological analytical perspective” and asks to better find the alleged perpetrator, Antonio Angles: “There are questions that only he could solve & rdquor ;.

In an interview with the EFE Agency, the lawyer of this Association for the Fight against Crime and Prevention, Diego Costa, explains that in the investigation of the case only found documentary evidence of the participation of Angles in the crimes, “no forensic evidence & rdquor ;.

For this reason, he has asked the instructor -and she has ordered- the analysis of the vehicles of Miguel Ricart (the only convicted man) and Antonio Angles, in case evidence of the presence of the murdered minors could be found in them, as well as of hairs found at crime scenes.

Who makes up the Laxshmi association and how do they justify their appearance as a popular accusation in the Alcàsser case? We are a heterogeneous group made up of forensic experts from all over Spain who collaborate voluntarily and some lawyers, with me in charge for the most relevant cases (the of Soledad Donoso in Córdoba, the triple murder of Piedra Hincada or the murder of Raimundo Toledo in Tenerife, among others), given my experience as a criminal lawyer and close collaboration with the criminologist Félix Ríos (founder of the association). led the Police to request permission to use the profile of Angles and launch an outreach campaign in which they will ask for citizen support? Surely they do it to try to clarify the case as much as possible, since there are still questions that only English can solve, and bring someone who may be the main responsible before the Justice, to answer for such reprehensible acts.

“More than failures, I would speak of technical limitations and the means of the time in which the investigation was carried out”

Why now, almost three decades after the crimes? We want the case to be analyzed with current forensic techniques. We support the need for a reopening in conscience and with a forensic and criminological analytical perspective that did not exist in the nineties. Were there failures in the Angles search device? What was done wrong or could be done better? More than failures, I would talk about technical limitations and the means of the time in which the investigation was carried out. Also of the need to quickly clarify the case, which perhaps caused a certain precipitation in the investigation when it was clear who the perpetrators and motive were. especially in its authorship, and perhaps there was the feeling that it was unnecessary to delve into the forensic aspects of the case, but time has shown that it could be a mistake. Where should Antonio Andamientos be looked for? The Police recently informed the court that it would do so in Europe, in collaboration with Interpol. This will be at the discretion of the group of fugitives of the National Police, but we believe that it should be extended to all the countries suspected of hosting English, such as Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil or Mexico, among others, and in fact some verifications have been made even in the United States (in reference to the investigation, in 2009, of the origin of some telephone calls received by Angles’ sister). Is the theory of the death of Angles in Irish waters consistent with that of his possible survival and flight all these years? As long as it is not possible to find biological remains that point to the certain death of Angles, we understand that no hypothesis should be ruled out, including that of having survived and continuing to hide from the action of justice. It is not the intention of this party to keep the investigation open for media reasons, but to exhaust every possibility, however small, that leads to locating him, alive or dead.

"At the moment, there is only documentary evidence, but no forensics that Angles participated"

The case would thus be definitively closed, both for the families and for a society that was shocked by the heinous crime committed against three girls who had a whole life ahead of them. If he is found, he must answer for the same facts for which the only convicted person (Miguel Ricart) was tried. Is there evidence that connects Angles with the crimes? At the moment, there is only documentary evidence (the fine and the part doctor on behalf of the brother who appeared on the stage), but no forensic incriminating him. Just Ricart’s testimony. The forensic evidence there is only from his escape (His sperm was found in a corral in Alborache (Valencia) where he hid in his flight). In the case of Marta del Castillo, a recent documentary points to new investigations based on the positioning of the suspects’ mobiles. To what extent do you think that media interest keeps this case alive? It is evident that there is media interest, but from the Association we want and wish to think that this interest responds to the need to give a response and meaning to events that can only be described as inhuman. To find some explanation and especially that those who committed it, or participated in any way, respond for it.

Do you think Angles is still alive? In these years there have been many police procedures aimed at verifying if he is still alive and if he maintains contact with someone. The case has never been stopped for the Police, but there have been upswings in the investigation at certain times. I believe that all the accusations we work to avoid the prescription of the facts and that it is possible to close the case with the conviction of Angles and those who have participated or assisted in their escape. The last calculation for the prescription was set in 2029, but all the steps that are being carried out will extend that date again.