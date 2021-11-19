Employment is recovering in the country, after the shock that the pandemic meant for the economy. However, most workers continue to earn less than 12,690 pesos, that is, less than three times the minimum wage (the current minimum wage is 141.7 pesos per day).

If a more detailed approach is made to the figures provided by Inegi, it is observed that more than 61% of the employed population receives up to two minimum wages. This means that the bulk of employed Mexicans earn just under 8,500 pesos per month.

More and more are living in critical occupation conditions

Income is not everything, according to the latest Inegi employment survey, 24.2% of workers worked under critical occupation conditions.

This indicator indicates inadequate conditions of employment and includes people who work less than 35 hours a week, for reasons beyond their control, or more than 35 hours a week, with monthly earnings below the minimum wage. It also includes people who work more than 48 hours a week earning up to two times the minimum wage.

Until the third quarter of 2020, the percentage of workers under critical occupation conditions was 23.9%. Therefore, it can be said that the proportion of Mexicans who earn their salary under these conditions increased from one year to the next.