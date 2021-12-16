“In the United States more than 50% of the population has an account in a brokerage firm, in Mexico only 2% of adults have it; the potential to grow investors in our country is enormous, “said Javier de la Madrid Prieto, director of GBM +.

In a press conference and on the occasion of the commemoration of the first anniversary of this digital investment platform, he pointed out that his main objective was the creation of the most complete suite of digital investment financial products that would allow Mexicans to build their wealth and achieve their short, medium and long term objectives.

In order to convert the greatest number of people into investors – from those who have $ 20 pesos to invest, to much higher amounts – this platform has solutions for each type of profile, from the beginner to the most experienced. Hence, it offers savings options with daily liquidity and a yield of 4.5% per annum; a tool to buy an investment fund, local and international stocks and make your own decisions; an alternative that allows analyzing these actions in greater depth, which opens perspectives to a new level for the most advanced; and even an option where you don’t have to decide if you prefer, but you have the guidance of investment specialists with more than 30 years of experience in the palm of your hand.

Do you already know the content that + Dinero prepares for you? Chécalo: How much are 10 pesos invested in 2008 worth today?

“In 2018 we had around 20 thousand investment accounts, today we exceed 2.5 million, which represents more than 80% of the total investors that exist in brokerage houses in Mexico,” said Sergio Dueñas Espriu, CEO of GBM Investors.

According to Javier de la Madrid, currently the average portfolio in GBM + is around 60 thousand pesos and the most traded shares are Amazon’s, which is above $ 70 thousand pesos.

“We wanted to give everyone access to the shares they love, so we created global trading where you can buy from $ 20 pesos from Amazon, Tesla, Netflix and you can have access to more than 10,000 investment instruments. The most impressive thing is that having these $ 20 pesos from Amazon you will have that proportion of the dividend, of the right to vote, of the right to go to the assembly. That is really democratizing, throwing down the existing barriers and transforming the lives of Mexicans through investments ”, he added.

It may also interest you: The impatient are destined not to be rich

He also explained that this is so changeable that it can vary from week to week:

“This is changing over time, for example, this week one of the shares most purchased by our users was Nubank with the IPO that came out a few days ago and that is precisely why it reached the top 10 of the most traded shares. That is what excites us a lot, that we are going to increase the variety and that all the new public offerings that come out in Mexico, the United States or any country in the world will be available ”, he concluded.

Do you want to know other super interesting data?

In our country there are about 100 million bank accounts, only 2% of the owners of these accounts invest in a brokerage house.

The accounts in which they are investing the most within GBM + are Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Netflix and Google.

Most investors are between the ages of 18 and 35.

In the case of this digital investment platform, less than 30% of the users are women.

Follow us on Facebook for exclusive content on personal finance