As good news for an orange Christmas, the supply of Bitcoin (BTC) is being depleted to lows not seen in years. According to a tweet recent from CryptoRank, only 6.3% of the total supply of Bitcoin, or 1.3 million BTC, is held on cryptocurrency exchanges.

The decrease in supply is nothing new; Since the Bitcoin halving in 2020, the trend has been bearish. The availability of BTC on exchanges followed the same path, slowly trending down over the past year. Exchange wallets represented the 9.5% of the BTC supply in October 2020, just before the 2020 Christmas all-time highs, and the 7.3% in July of this year. The 6.3% figure for December is the lowest recorded in 2021.

Interestingly, the dominance of Coinbase’s BTC wallets is also declining. The American exchange used to hold more BTC than all other exchanges combined. His dominance has dropped from 50.52% to 40.65% in the last year.

The news follows a series of positive price indicators that dovetail with Bitcoin’s upward price action. First of all, the supply of illiquid BTC has been frozen over the winter as the supply of BTC going from a “liquid” to an “illiquid” state is now 100,000 BTC per month. In essence, there is more BTC stored in an offline warehouse than the amount that is being mined.

Glassnode, an on-chain analytics company, shared more bullish news on the behavior of exchanges. The seven-day moving average for the entry volume of BTC exchanges just attain a 5-month low of 978,452 BTC and has been trending down week after week. The supply shortage from exchanges may continue as less and less BTC is sent to exchanges.

What’s more, It is important to note that many retail investors and some companies store their BTC on exchanges, indicating that BTC’s “illiquidity” may be even lower. Some BTC hodlers would leave custody of their keys to exchanges instead of taking their BTC offline to cold storage.

It is no wonder that Binance CEO and Co-Founder Changpeng Zhao has encouraged the practice of online wallets, despite the efforts of Bitcoiners like Andreas Antonopolous to ensure that “if you don’t have your keys, it’s not your Bitcoin” is part of the everyday BTC mantra.

As a result, Although 1.3 million BTC rests on exchanges, it is possible that they are not “circulating” and that, in fact, they contribute to the lack of liquidity of the offering.

Nevertheless, despite hopes of a Santa Claus rally ”following bullish analysis, bearish momentum is not out of the woods yet. A tweet from BullRun Invest using data from Glassnode shows that the 24.6% of the entire BTC supply is above the price of $ 47,000.

This suggests that roughly a quarter of the BTC purchased at those price levels is currently under water. If BTC does not advance towards 50, it is possible that tomorrow there will be fewer gifts under the tree.

Keep reading: