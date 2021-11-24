Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that since the reopening of schools. To date, there has been no upturn in the school community and only 64,682 registered cases of minors have been presented.

At no time has there been a Covid rebound in schools

In a morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Undersecretary of Health indicated that only 0.07% of the schools that have reopened have presented some kind of affectation.

“Schools were opened on August 30 and at no time has there been a Covid rebound in the school population. Specifically, we monitor the population aged 5 to 17 years and as you can see there is a progressive reduction in cases in this population and the percentage of cases that occur at these ages has remained very fixed. It is 10% and this speaks to us of a minimal impact if there are some of the opening of schools on contagion ”, said the official.

Covid presents itself as a disease

“We have an information system for immediate alerting shared with the SEP and we see that 07% of the schools that have opened so far, which is almost 67% of the schools, only 0.7% have had some kind of affectation,” he said. .

In the National Palace, the Undersecretary of Health stressed that most cases of Covid infections that have occurred in schools are mild.

“We have already seen throughout the epidemic in Mexico and in the world that in the minor population. Covid is presented as a disease, fortunately, mostly mild, “he said.

The federal Ministry of Health announced this Sunday, November 21, the first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of COVID cases in Mexico.

In your daily technical report on COVID which published until 5:00 p.m. this Sunday, specified that among these entities are:

Mexico City

Mexico state

New Lion

Guanajuato

Jalisco

Tabasco

Puebla

Veracruz

Sonora

San Luis Potosi

There are already 3 million 863 thousand 362 total cases

Although the federal Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, reported a few days ago that there are already small signs of a fourth wave of COVID-19 in Mexico. The COVID-19 epidemiological semaphore map showed that all entities are in green. Except for the state of Baja California, which is in orange.

Related Notes:

Five strategies for a more vital medical practice

GRAPH: These are the states with the worst health services

Regional Hospital Lic. Adolfo López Mateos; certified by the General Health Council