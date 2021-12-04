If you go on a trip, there are several hotel and flight websites that accept bitcoin as a means of payment. Just like you pay with a credit card or with systems like PayPal or Bizum, we can also use our bitcoins to book a plane or a hotel stay. We simply have to look if the cryptocurrencies are in the form of payment.

We collect some activities or things that we can buy if you want to pay with bitcoin although the conditions of each web page can change suddenly so it is possible that there is some change. Be that as it may, all the categories below allow us payment options in cryptocurrencies.

Buying with bitcoins has many drawbacks: it is not the most comfortable and we know that transactions consume too much electricity in addition to having a blockchain slower than other methods. Even so, there are stores that allow us use cryptocurrencies as a payment method and we can buy or pay for travel, airline tickets, gift cards, and even video games or clothing.

Among them we find Destinia for flights and hotels. Among the payment methods that we find at the bottom of its website you can see that there is PayPal, VISA, Mastercard but also the bitcoin logo to pay when you book hotels, flights, trips, apartments, rental cars or ski vacations.

Games and leisure

Video games are one of the great assets that we can buy through cryptocurrencies and that will facilitate our work to carry out any transaction. It is allowed by pages where we can buy keys to have cheap games. One of the best known websites for buy discounted games for Steam or for Origin it is G2A and offers dozens of different payment methods to choose from.

Among the methods, as we can see in the image below, we can find paying with cards such as VISA or Mastercard but also other payment methods such as PayPal or bitcoin if you want to use your cryptocurrencies to buy video games for your computer or for the different consoles you have. .

Clothing

The normal thing is that we go to buy clothes in physical stores or online stores and let’s use our credit card or our PayPal account But there are online stores that allow us to use cryptocurrencies to pay. They are few, for now, but we do find some online options that allow us to do so.

For example, you can buy on Shopify using cryptocurrencies. Shopify is not an online store as such but a platform that allows you to create online stores. If a small business creates its website using this tool, it will allow you to buy with this payment method. From its help page, in the payments section, we can read: “Customers also have various forms of online payment, without using a credit card, such as PayPal, Facebook Pay, Amazon Pay and Apple Pay. If you wish, you can also accept other forms of payment, such as cryptocurrencies ”. It will depend on each specific seller.

Gift cards

One of the best options with which we can use bitcoins to pay is to buy gift cards. There are platforms that allow us to exchange cryptocurrencies for gift cards from well-known websites or platforms. From online stores like Amazon to other options like Netflix or like Airbnb.

Among these websites we find, for example, Bitrefill. Bitrefill allows us to get gift cards in euros for Amazon, for Steam, for Zalando, for Ikea and for many other stores available in Spain. And to recharge the balance of that gift you pay in bitcoins although the person who receives it can use it normally.

The same happens with eGifter, a website specialized in gift cards of all kinds and for all kinds of stores. The payment methods are very diverse and offers PayPal, cards such as Visa or Mastercard … But also cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoincash, Ethereum, Litecoin and many more. You simply have to choose the card you want and follow the steps, looking for the corresponding instructions. Like the previous ones, Gyft it also allows us to use bitcoin to pay for a card. There are options on websites like Hotels.com or stores like Sephora.

Services and software

One of the most common uses for paying with bitcoins is to bet on a VPN. Most allow us to buy their subscriptions using bitcoins so the transactions will be even more anonymous and we will surf the Internet even more safely, multiplying our privacy on the net. Some of those that allow it are ExpressVPN or ProtonVPN, two of the most popular.

You can also buy domains through payment with bitcoins. If you want to buy a domain for a web page, Namecheap accept payments to acquire a hosting. We can also make payments in WordPress with bitcoin, and on other portals such as Bitdomain or Hostinger.

Find where to pay

One of the best ways if we want to know where can we use our bitcoins to pay in our city is to make use of a specialized map. For example, the website coinmap.org allows us to find all the places or places where they accept cryptocurrencies as payment. It is a useful website that we can always have at hand and that allows us to filter by categories according to what interests us:

ATM

Attraction

Coffee shop

Meal

Grocery store

accommodation

Night life

Shopping

sports

Transport

Once we have chosen the categories that interest us, we can go to the map to find our city, town or neighborhood or a place that we are going to visit. Here we will see the different icons on the map with all the options of available establishments in which we can use this payment method. Simply we must go to the map and touch on the different icons to have more information about that place: the category of the site, the exact street or address, the country, the web address or its page or additional information. We can choose directly or call to ask if it’s true the detail that they give us from coinmap or not.

The places will change as there are new establishments that accept it or if they withdraw it as a means of payment or if that site closes so it is interesting that we always have this web page at hand to know where we can use our cryptocurrency wallet or digital currencies to buy or pay something in our day to day.