At one end of the horizon, short-term strategies were developed where innovative universities launched their teachers and students to have experiences with new technologies: synchronous videoconferences, video on demand, micro-learning, virtual laboratories, simulations with robots in clinical practice, use of artificial intelligence, among others.

All of this catapulted active distance learning out of the classroom. At the other extreme, we have the small universities isolated from these developments, who preferred to wait for the crisis to pass and remained with the desire to return to a normality similar to the origin of the crisis.

It is in this space that ventures arise in which experts in Online Program Management (Online Program Management -OPM) begin by accelerating their alliances with all kinds of institutes.

The variety of OPM services has different levels of service. It starts with providers that provide access to platforms or learning management systems (LMS) such as Brightspace, Canvas, Blackboard or installation of Moodle, a open courseware.

At a second level are companies such as Coursera and FutureLearn, which offer short courses, diplomas, in order to offer continuing education or certifications. Subsequently, there are private companies that make win-win partnerships with institutions transferring their expansion capacity linked to the development of new growth spaces through technology with universities.

Finally, you can see the specialization of Pearson Online Services, 2U, Wiley Education Services, Academic Partnerships, Kaplan Higher Education and Zovio, to name a few. The spectrum of technology ranges from the use of Customer Relationship Managers (CRM) to attracting and retaining school children supporting increased enrollment.

Use of curriculum optimizers, as well as artificial intelligence for the logistics of classroom distribution such as UPlanner de Chile, and the comprehensive services of operating the hybrid and non-school programs. According to HolonIQ (2021) this year between 450 and 600 partnerships have been made between universities and OPM providers around the world. The global market for administrators is expected to be $ 7.8 billion by 2025

Mexico is part of this evolution. Experts from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico have linked up with private institutions and tried with some public ones to accelerate the transition from higher education focused on the conventional and face-to-face to new forms of training.

The decision that the rectors and leaders of the schools have to make are:

1) If you have a high capacity for development within… Build your own platform and processes that lead to a new educational model.

2) If you have little capacity and little money to invest in research and development … Partner with who knows?

3) You have money but little technological capacity … What technology to buy to expand services?

For their part, academics and teachers, the decision focuses on which service providers help to lighten the workload. In this sense:

1) What technologies speed up exam review or automation?

2) What tool helps to determine if an academic work is original or is a copy of internet sources not cited as the writing of another student?

3) How to make the learning experience more dynamic and active?

4) How to increase income by reaching more students and other places through technology? However, there is also the vision of academics who think that the use of new technologies in education is part of a plot of neoliberal policies.

Optimization and efficiency are labeled with capitalist and technocratic influences. Higher education is considered to be destroyed by increasing the number of students per classroom. It is believed that the learning experience is dehumanized by bringing robots into the classroom. It is thought that excellence in learning decreases since the simulation is never compared with the facts and the schoolboy must be taken to social practice in real situations, not in the metaverse, among other criticisms.