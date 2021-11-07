Oncology.mx .-In collaboration with the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO), an innovative learning program was developed for primary health professionals in the cities of C / Can, which covers the early diagnosis and management of common symptoms associated with cancer and cancer therapy, improving healthcare professionals through expertly designed online exercises.

The course was co-created with the support of project team members from Tbilisi and Kigali, once the course is piloted it will be uploaded to the host institutions’ e-learning platform for primary care professionals of health in the cities of C / Can. New cities that join the C / Can network will have the opportunity to access this course in the future.

The organization’s global technical leader, Dr. Rolando Camacho explain what “Our cities have identified a significant gap in management skills and awareness at the primary health care level, leading to problems such as suboptimal cancer care, inadequate referrals to specialized care, and treatment failure.“

Three ways to make cancer care more efficient

Research shows that cancer survival in low- and middle-income countries is often compromised by late-stage disease presentation due to lack of early detection or diagnosis, along with poor access to treatment. C / Can cities like Tbilisi and Kigali echo these challenges as major barriers to quality cancer care and appropriate, quality treatment.

The director of e-oncology at ICO, Dr. Assumpta Company Serrat, details three main questions: “Among the factors with the greatest impact on the survival of cancer patients are early diagnosis of the disease and adequate control of symptoms and adverse effects of treatments. Primary care professionals must play a fundamental role in all these aspects, which is why this program is so relevant. “

Therefore, C / Can’s primary health care oncology online learning course will focus on the care, quality of life and survival of cancer patients by training primary care professionals in the community. health in low- and middle-income countries, including doctors, nurses and social workers to recognize warning signs and symptoms of the most common cancers. This will allow them to make appropriate recommendations, apply the main clinical guidelines for early cancer diagnosis and refer patients to specialized centers.

