Online education for self-care - Mundodehoy.com

An approach from the 2030 Agenda to end AIDS in Mexico.

By: H. Rodrigo Moheno, Secretary General and Co-founder of the Fundación México Vivo.

LaSalud.mx .- PARESS 2030 is a joint initiative of the United Nations Population Fund, Fundación México Vivo and Reckitt with the collaboration of INEGI, IPN and FEMESS, within the framework of the 2030 Agenda that contributes with innovative online educational resources for self-care, healthy lives, sexual, mental, nutritional health and Comprehensive Sexuality Education (EIS), attending to the main public health needs to improve individual quality of life.

This people-centered platform democratizes education with updated, free, open-access content, bringing together the knowledge and experience of institutions and the most recognized experts in the region in health education and pedagogy. It has content with scientific, clear support, in accordance with Human Rights, and according to international and national guidelines differentiated for different populations: adolescents, young people, [email protected], pregnant women, mothers, fathers, teachers, midwives, health and education professionals.

In addition to educational content, we have learned that a healthy exercise of sexuality requires access to basic and fundamental services, counseling and multimedia toolsTherefore, PARESS 2030 has: Video Library, Downloadable Materials, Infographics (in Spanish and 6 indigenous languages), PDF content to download and an “SOS” section accessible at all times with:

Directories by georeference of the Friendly Services in Sexual Health.

Directories by georeference of the Services of Attention to Violence.

Directory by georeference of CAPASITS and SAIS.

Directory of Community Organizations and services that perform STI testing.

Directory of specialized services in sexual health nationwide.

Online Counseling.

“Let’s Talk” Forum.

We started in 2019-2020, in joint collaboration with the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics (INEGI) and the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), leading the first survey in Mexico to measure the effectiveness of Comprehensive Sexuality Education for the change of healthy behaviors around pregnancy prevention, STI transmission and care, violence prevention and care, stigma reduction, among others. The results of the survey allowed us to integrate all previous learning in the classrooms into PARESS 2030 and reinforce it with the needs we encountered, such as access to free services in communities and online. Among many of the survey findings, we found that as the use of prevention methods, detection and regular care for STIs increased, stigma and discrimination decreased, healthy behaviors increased, and unwanted pregnancies decreased.

Reason for which we move forward with the integration of an online platform, generating the digital phase of PARESS 2030 as part of the initiative Embracing Life / Embrace Life, in the framework of the Covid-19 epidemic, so as not to limit access to education and health services, having the possibility of doing so within the reach of cell phone or internet clicks. In Mexico there are 84.1 million internet users and 88.2 million cell phone users according to the ENDUTIH 2020 of the IFT.

Image of the PARESS 2030 platform

At PARESS 2030 We were able to rescue all the current needs of the youth. What are they living, what do they need, how are they reacting, how are they relating to be able to offer them sex education that provides tools and resources for the decisions of their daily life. Providing education individually, in the palm of the hand or on the computer, allows each person to chart their learning path and find the solutions they need for their individual health. There is no formula for a healthy sex life for the entire population, but each individual can find the answers that they are looking for on their way.

To end AIDS we need the entire population to be able to prevent, detect and care for HIV. But in the population we do not have the precise information, nor the education to be able to decide accordingly. In PARESS 2030, anyone who wants it will be able to find resources to be able to do it.

In PARESS 2030 we have added the institutional experience of UNFPA, Reckitt, Sico, FEMESS and the 18-year work history of México Vivo, starting with HIV research (CIENI of the INER), HIV prevention workshops (Live School), comprehensive sexuality education workshops (Generation Alive), the book CDMX For me, for you, for [email protected], the community center for comprehensive sexual health care (ASSI), the online experience of Let’s talk about sex and love, the implementation of the protocol ImPrEP, the permanent campaign AltoAlSIDACDMX, participation in the global campaign #Zero Discrimination. Basing our learning on the experiences and health of millions of people who have benefited from our programs and services.

40 years after the first HIV diagnosis in the world, since PARESS 2030, the population of Mexico can be educated and learn free of charge to prevent risks, but also to attend to them and detect them when they happen, to know and access free health services in their communities, to receive counseling, not to generate stigmas , to access PrEP, to access prevention supplies, to be linked to care and antiretroviral services, to learn healthier, more responsible and more enjoyable behaviors around individual sexual health.

This initiative helps to contribute to multiple goals of the Sustainable Development Goals such as: 2.- Health and well-being, 4.- Quality Education, 5.- Gender Equality, 10.- Reduction of inequalities and 17.- Alliances. With it we contribute from education to the health of millions of lives in Mexico who can access all this for free from July 2021, entering: www.paress2030.org.