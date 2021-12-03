The new generation of Samsung Galaxy A seems to be very close, after the Samsung Galaxy A33 and Samsung Galaxy A53 were leaked, the new OnLeaks renders of the Samsung Galaxy A73 seem to confirm the suspicions of the removal of the minijack in the Galaxy A.

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy A73 show us a terminal with a design quite similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy A72 but with a fairly thin profile, in exchange for ending up with the headphone jack.

Now without minijack

OnLeaks has created a new batch of its detailed renderings, this time of the Samsung Galaxy A73. The aspect is almost indistinguishable from the Galaxy A72, repeating again the 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a centered perforation, the fingerprint reader under its surface and a refresh rate that would be 90 Hz, with Android 12 under the arm.

Some specifications that have been included in this leak also coincide with the previous generation: 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 750G and quad camera, although this time there would be a 108 megapixel main sensor. Fast charging would also increase a bit, supporting 33W fast charging.

However, the biggest change will not be something that is added, but rather that is taken away. The Samsung Galaxy A73 would not have a minijack either, so a 3/3 is fulfilled in the pool of leaks after this port did not appear in the leaks of the Galaxy A33 or Galaxy A53.

In exchange we have a thinner profile, 7.6 millimeters although with a considerable protrusion of the camera that takes the maximum profile up to 9.3 millimeters. That is still something less than the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G.

Although we have the consolation that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G does keep the minijack, it seems that Samsung has decided in this generation to put the cut between where it disappears quite low in the range. At the moment, nothing confirmed, although the presentation of this Samsung Galaxy A73 could arrive before the end of the year.

Via | Zoutons