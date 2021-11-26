The OneRepublic group received payment in Bitcoins for their concert at Haydn Hall, in Vienna, Austria that they offered on November 16.

OneRepublic used the peer-to-peer bitcoin payment app, Strike to accept payment for the concert

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder stated that he has an upcoming private concert in December which he plans to be paid for in Bitcoin.

Transactions with digital currencies are becoming more popular every day and are appreciated as something normal and very useful in different areas, and the musical is not far behind.

There have been several interactions in the musical field, from ticket sales, record sales, to songs. One of the last interactions of cryptocurrencies with the digital world came hand in hand with the American pop rock band formed OneRepublic which charged with Bitcoin a concert that he offered on November 16 at Haydn Hall, a historic theater in Vienna, Austria.

In accordance with Variety, OneRepublic used the peer-to-peer bitcoin payment app, Strike to accept payment for the concert and It seems that the band plans to continue this trend because OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder stated that he has an upcoming private concert in December which he plans to be paid for in Bitcoin.

“My band and I are very happy to be a part of something that we believe is, without a doubt, the future of how payments are made for unlimited amounts of assets, performances, services, purchases, music, etc. . worldwide. Whether it’s artists using NFT to fund albums with their fans or bands getting paid for concerts in cryptocurrency, music and technology go hand in hand. With that in mind, it only made sense for us to take the next logical step.Ryan Tedder stated.

Although this payment method has already been used by less famous and independent groups in Europe, with this action OneRepublic became the first reputable American act to accept Bitcoin as full payment for an event.

A vocalist following cryptocurrencies

In another interview conducted by Variety to Tedder, he has passed four years quite obsessed with cryptocurrencies and he believes that they will be something that I eat something that will transform the future of the world.

Tedder started investing in the crypto field since 2017. Since then he has confessed as a follower of the ecosystem, so much so that in April he announced the launch of a non-fungible token, which in addition to images included a song.

Another of the activities that have distinguished him as a promoter and fan of the crypto market has been his investment in Polychain Capital by Olaf Carlson-Wee, and having chosen an image from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection as his Twitter profile photo. .

He has also expressed being excited and hopeful about the possibility that other countries actively apply the example of El Salvador and its adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender because it considers that this type of thing “they will continue to happenFurthermore, he strongly supports using the global money bitcoin represents and stopping worrying about national currencies and exchange rates.

For its part, the OneRepublic band already has experience with the sale of NFTs thanks to some of their songs, digital videos and even conversations through the Zoom application.

Bands or musicians that innovate hand in hand with the crypto world

Examples of the union between music and the ecosystem we have swarming everywhere. To name a few, we can highlight the decision of the experimental artist, Björk, who in 2017 partnered with British startup Blockpool to work on one of their blockchain-based drives.

His followers were able to acquire his musical work directly with cryptocurrencies, receive receive 100 AudioCoin, a cryptocurrency launched and specially designed for the music industry which they could keep as a form of investment. In addition, for greater satisfaction, those who decided to do so could choose to obtain rewards by interacting with the artist by attending live concerts or digital activities, and receiving more gifts in the form of cryptocurrencies.

The project contemplated that, when buying the album, buyers could receive 100 AudioCoin, a cryptocurrency launched and specially designed for the music industry.

Kevin Bacon, CEO of the company Blockpool said in this regard that Björk fans were allowed to keep those coins in their wallet, or take them out and then place them in any other third-party wallet they chose.

As you can see, interesting and novel things have emerged thanks to seeking to open and wanting to experiment with the scope and benefits that the music industry can gain from the use of blockchain, a cutting-edge technology that is gaining more popularity every day and growing in a diversity of sectors. .

