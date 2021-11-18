The issue of the battery is always discussed on the different smartphones and now the regularization of the 100w fast charge is discussed.

As at the time they achieved them with the 65 W load, now the OPPO, Realme and OnePlus brands have a new goal for 2022 in the mid-range of Android smartphones.

This new fast charge would be quite positive for users who have a mid-range Android so that in a matter of minutes you can have your device fully charged.

What will be the new models with 100 W load?

By different leaks and reports, the following flagships of the realme GT, OPPO Find and OnePlus 10 will have a fast charge of 100 W and large capacity batteries for a long duration.

One of the direct competencies with these brands on the subject of charging is the Chinese company Xiaomi with its Xiaomi 111T Pro model, which has a fast charge of 120 W.

OPPO announced in mid-2020 its new 125 W fast charging technology, which will help even more to position itself in the best way on the market and that they have achieved it with their 65 W.

According to the company itself, having 125 W will allow a 4,000 mAh battery to be fully charged in 15 minutes, having 4 security sensors to keep everything in control.

On the other hand and with the same issue of fast charging, there is wireless charging where Motorola, OPPO and Xiaomi take the lead compared to other companies that have concentrated on other elements.

As we always mentioned, this whole race is for the user to buy the smartphone that best suits their price and needs.

Free competition will always be welcomed and applauded by all.