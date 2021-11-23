The latest leaks suggest that OnePlus could have a foldable phone with an innovative design in its hands.

Foldable phones are here to stay, but at the moment they are not as popular as they should. This lack of interest on the part of the average user can be due to several causes.

And, is that, there is still no real competition within this sector of mobile telephony. Samsung, at the moment, is the only company that has a wide representation in terms of folding devices.

Despite having this representation and even having two formats to offer users: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, folding tablet type and folding mobile type shell respectively.

These devices are not seen in the day to day, so you have to look for a different answer. It may be that the lack of attention on the part of users towards these types of devices is due to the price.

Folding terminals, at least for the moment, have a price tag that few users can afford. And, is that, paying more than a thousand euros for a device is already complicated and more when you bet on a new format.

Lowering the price may require companies that are willing to launch equipment with folding features, but at a discounted price. The latest leaks suggest that OnePlus would be preparing such a device.

A patent has caused all the alarms to go off and they manage to set OnePlus In the spotlight. This patent for a folding terminal from the Asian firm has as a differential point the fact that the folding format would be innovative.

Instead of folding only once, it would fold twice and would do so to achieve an almost triptych format. It is possible that this is nothing more than a crazy patent, but if OnePlus were preparing a folding terminal; it would be positive news for everyone.

We will have to wait for learn about OnePlus plans and see if any other company is launched on the market or the production of folding phones, at the moment the only thing to do is fantasize.