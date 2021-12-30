OnePlus tends to reveal the look of its next flagships in advance, and with the imminent OnePlus 10 Pro did not want to make an exception. The company has published in Weibo a teaser that shows the design of the terminal in great detail and with an appearance that is very reminiscent of one of the most popular Samsung smartphones.

The clip, which lasts barely ten seconds, reveals both the front and the back of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The most striking thing, without a doubt, is its rear and its huge photographic module. The lenses are located in an area that seems to protrude from the side frame, an aspect that is very reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and that the fans of the brand do not seem to have liked very much. The sensor of the OnePlus 10 Pro also confirms the inclusion of three cameras signed by Hasselblad. Another interesting detail that the video shows are its two color versions. OnePlus will bet on a black tone and a new green finish in what appears to be a matte glass back.

Regarding the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro will include a slightly curved display on the edges and with a selfie camera located in the upper area. Unfortunately, the company has not confirmed its size or resolution. However, and taking into account the most recent leaks, it could arrive with dimensions of 6.7 inches, QHD + resolution and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The possible features of the OnePlus 10 Pro

Beyond the screen, and according to the latest reports, the OnePlus 10 Pro could arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the most powerful chip of the American company, as well as a configuration of 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. All this with a 5,000 mAh battery. It is also expected that the camera configuration will remain in line with its predecessor, with a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and another telephoto lens capable of taking pictures with a 3x optical zoom. .

The aforementioned OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced in china next january 4 and it is expected to reach the rest of the markets, including Spain, during the month of April. Its price is still unknown.