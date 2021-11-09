Despite the fact that the arrival of Windows 11 focuses attention on what Microsoft is currently concerned with, there are many users who still remain in previous versions of the operating system. Many in Windows 10 and less, but still also continue to use computers with Windows 7, Windows 8 and 8.X, versions that in a few months they will lose compatibility with OneDrive.

Computers running Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.X will lose support for Microsoft cloud storage. Will be as of March 1 of next year when this service stops syncing with the cloud on those operating systems.





OneDrive only from the web version





It was Ankita Kirti, director of product marketing at Microsoft, who made the news public through one of the company’s forums. Computers with Windows 7, Windows 8, and 8.X will stop syncing with the OneDrive cloud as of March 2022 if the desktop version is used.

This is the end date, March 1, 2022, but the change will start earlier. As of January 1, 2022, these operating systems will no longer have updates for the desktop versions of OneDrive.

This is not to say that computers with any of these versions of Windows cannot use cloud storage. OneDrive will remain accessible only now it will be necessary to use the web version, since the desktop app will stop working. This way you can continue uploading and managing all OneDrive files.

Microsoft’s argument underlying this change is that the company wants to “focus its resources on new technologies and operating systems”, in addition to “offering users the safest and most up-to-date experience possible.”

What is certain is that Windows 11 as well as the new version of Office or solutions such as Office 365 focus more of the company’s attention and they want to focus their resources on them as well as on more current tools.

Microsoft advises, now and always, have the most current version of Windows, not only for compatibility, but also for security, and take this opportunity to urge those who still use any of these versions of Windows, to update the operating system of their computers.

As a nuance, Microsoft has announced that for OneDrive for business users, the end of support for the desktop version of OneDrive will coincide with the end of support for the operating system being used.

