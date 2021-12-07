A few weeks ago you we advertised that OneDrive would support ARM in December this year. And now Microsoft fulfills its promise releasing the first build for ARM processors in the channel preview. This release is intended for Windows and macOS about ARM.

OneDrive is now available to ARM users in the preview channel

The OneDrive client is evolving little by little supporting new architectures. A few months ago we told you that the Windows client was already available for 64-bit processors in which the version of 32 bit, being this a little inefficient. Now they go a step further and publish in the preview channel a version for ARM processors.

This is a great novelty for owners of equipment with ARM processor. Until now they had to use the build of 32 bit using the emulation layer 32-bit on Windows, or Rosetta 2 in the case of Macs with ARM processors. But now, the OneDrive client will be able to take advantage of the performance ARM processors when syncing large quantities of files.

It is curious that Microsoft has took a long time in offering either a version of OneDrive on ARM or one for 64-bit processors. Especially considering that when it was posted Windows 8, the OneDrive client integrated with the system if it was compiled in 32/64 bits and ARM processors.