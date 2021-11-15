A few days ago we knew that Samsung had everything ready to start the deployment of the most important update in recent times, which includes One UI 4.0 and Android 12. Now, this has become a reality and is beginning to be distributed in countless countries, among which is Spain with all its novelties.

In recent years, Samsung has tried to speed up the updates, to be almost as fast as Google itself and this time it has played again. Just a month after the final version of Android 12 went live, the firm launches the update for its high-end smartphones.

The Galaxy S21 first

As it cannot be otherwise, the series formed by the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra premieres the system. An update with which Samsung and Google join even more, since for the first time the design of the system created for Android, is completely combined with the customization layer of the firm. With this, we can see one of the wishes of the users come true.

In this way, the style of software created by Google can be modified at will in One UI. Thus we will adopt the colors of the home screen to the icons, which will also be combined with Samsung’s own themes. Endless options that do not stop here, since in addition the style of the widgets will be affected. Changes in privacy are also integrated that will try to separate us from the use of the microphone or the camera.

If in your case you have not yet skipped the notification, you must enter Settings> Software update and start the search. If in your case it does not appear, it is a matter of hours or days that it is available. Before doing so, you must be connected to a stable WiFi network and have at least 60% battery life so that there are no problems.

And the others?

Although Samsung has not released the final calendar for all smartphones, it was recently published in the wrong way, subsequently removing a roadmap. Although it could be different between the many regions where Samsung has a presence, what is certain is that these models will be will update to One UI 4.0 with the same novelties that we see now in the S21 series.

In this calendar we see high-end smartphones appear, even affordable terminals making up the list with even series A terminals. Among them we come across the Note 10 and the Galaxy S10 that may be up to date from January 2022 The last ones would be the inexpensive Galaxy A21s and the Galaxy M12, coming their turn in July. But as we say, these dates are not official for Spain and there could be future modifications.

