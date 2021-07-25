One Punch Man game will shut down its servers

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows hit the market on February 28, 2020. Although this title was nominated for Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards, Bandai Namco’s work is considered a bad experience. Thus, it was recently revealed that the servers of this installment will come to an end next year.

Through Bandai Namco’s official Twitter account, it has been revealed that the servers of One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows They will close their doors on February 28, 2022, exactly two years after the release of this title. This was what was commented:

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows multiplayer servers will sunset on February 28, 2022. All offline game modes, along with online 1vs1 game matches, will still be available for play. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. – Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 20, 2021

In this way, all the online sections will come to an end, although it will still be possible to enjoy the local multiplayer and the story of this title without any kind of problem. In the last month on Steam alone, there were 16 players in total, with an average of six people. Thus, Bandai Namco’s decision makes sense.

Via: Bandai Namco

