It seems that Saitama has come to celebrate the new year as he deserves

The One-Punch Man anime is one of the most recognized and remembered in recent years, in fact, its fans are still waiting for the adaptation of the third season that would continue the adventures of Saitama, a hero who can defeat any enemy with a single hit. Fortunately, its creator has not abandoned his community as shown by an illustration that his illustrator has shared in social networks to celebrate the New Year, the Year of the Tiger.

From his respective official account on Twitter, the illustrator of One Punch-Man (Yusuke Murata) made an illustration with his main characters in the saga, we see Saitama and Genos, the android that accompanies him on his hero path. Recall that this 2022 is the “Year of the Tiger”, according to the Chinese Calendar, for this reason this artist drew his characters inspired by the Chinese Zodiac animal.

This is how the illustration of Yusuke Murata shows us a funny image: a funny postcard of its protagonists Saitama and Genos dressed from head to toe as a pair of super powerful tigers (wearing kigurumi, animal-themed full-body pajamas or other beings). Genos’ expressionlessness makes his character look more adorable than usual, while Saitama shows that genuine expression of emotion that he seeks during fights to hunt down his victims:

But why did the One-Punch Man illustrator make this postcard to celebrate the New Year? In Japan this is a tradition to celebrate this time of year, one of the most deeply rooted in the country. This event of sending postcards takes the name of “Nengajo”, in appearance, it is only a sending of postcards to relatives, acquaintances and business partners. But, it goes beyond that: Each one of them serves to participate in a special lottery of the season. Year after year, we see how mangakas from different places have joined to contribute their own works.

Can One Punch Man Training Hurt You? This says a health expert

As of the date of publication of this article, the third season of “One Punch Man” does not yet have an official release date, but it is speculated that it could debut during the summer of 2022. Apparently, developers are being delayed due to the global pandemic, so this date could change over time. Maybe this little New Years celebration is a way to excite your return.

The second season concluded by showing Garou fighting a group of well-known heroes. It is expected that in the third season of One Punch Man, the fight between Saitama and Garou will continue. This villain has an extra power never seen before, so he will have more screen time than Saitama’s other opponents. Also, the new installment could focus more on monsters and villains. Fans will also be able to see the “King of the Monsters” and the leader of the Monster Association, Lord Orochi, fighting Saitama.

Related topics: One punch man

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe