One Punch Man celebrates Dragon Ball with this illustration of Goku.

On several occasions we have found that Mangakas, and also fans, collaborate or pay tribute to their favorite series through curious and creative fanarts, which tend to go viral on various social networks. After a quick look at 9GAG, we came across an image made by Yusuke Marata (One Punch Man illustrator). This illustration was posted by an account, called Marvel & DC, which regularly posts content from different franchises, among those already mentioned in its name, in July 2019.

Unfortunately, it did not have a significant impact on other networks, that is why now we bring it back, so you can appreciate the details of this funny drawing. It’s about a tribute to Goku made exclusively by Yusuke Marata. The outlines of the figure of this character are quite interesting, since, although these may seem like a sketch, the features and characterization of the character give it a special touch, quite different from the original Goku, manga made by Akira Toriyama.

The peculiarities of his face are directly related to the expressions that the author of One Punch Man gave his own Goku. In the first, Goku is smiling and even calm, while the facet that he shows in the second is worthy of an epic battle in which, surely, his gaze is focused on defeating Piccolo or Vegeta.

Why did Marata decide to celebrate Dragon Ball?

As we know, Dragon Ball is one of the most popular franchises in the world, but, above all, more influential. In fact, he has inspired other mangakas like Tite Kubo, Hiro Mashima, Masashi Kishimoto, and Eiichiro Oda. TOIt has approximately sold more than 160 million copies in print in Japan, and 300 million worldwide, so the franchise expanded its products on the Dragon Ball universe to movies, animations, video games, figures, collectible cards, toys, among others. .

However, many fans remember this manga series, especially the anime, since childhood for all the emotional moments it gave us, as well as an interesting plot that we could not stop following.. Written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama, the Dragon Ball manga was first published in the Japanese magazine Shonen Jump on November 20, 1984, until its last issue, on June 5, 1995, with a total of 519 chapters, compiled in 42 volumes. Two years after its release, Toei Animation released the anime adaptation. And later this same Japanese television network, released Dragon Ball Z, in 1989, with 291 episodes and 26 volumes of the manga. Following the culmination of Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT aired in 1996 (although it did not include Toriyama’s participation after its production). After some years of inactivity, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the manga, Toei Animation published a version of Dragon Ball Z called Dragon Ball Z Kai; and finally, On April 28, 2015, Dragon Ball Super was announced and continues with the events of Dragon Ball Z after the Majin Boo Saga, but it ended in 2018, after 131 episodes aired.

