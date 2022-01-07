The community of Pokémon players delved into the Sinnoh remakes and after a while some of the trainers have proposed challenges that would really seem crazy, so today we will take a look at one in which a trainer manages to win. Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl with just one Bidoof.

Something that we find quite striking is that, Generation IV is known for the difficulty of its Gym Leaders and Elite Four of the late game. The Champion’s team, especially Garchomp, is famous for being challenging, with many coaches needing to fight Cynthia multiple times to win.

That’s what makes a player’s feat in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl even more impressive, ditching a traditional team of six for just one ‘mon – and let’s face it like only one Pokémon and the choice was a Bidoof. .

A Bidoof defeats Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

Reddit user ‘Mudkip727’ shared his win on the r / PokemonBDSP forum on January 1, 2022. “I just beat BDSP with just one Bidoof and couldn’t be happier with the final results,” they wrote alongside a series of screenshots showing your victory.

In the classic “Congratulations!” On the victory screen, his level 69 Bidoof, nicknamed “Doofy”, was crowned the sole member responsible for defeating the Champion of Sinnoh. Another screenshot showed empty spaces where five other ‘monkeys would normally be celebrating the achievement.

A third showed the stats of the Normal type, which consisted of 185 HP, 105 Attack, 83 Defense, 79 Speed, 78 Speed. Def and 85 Sp. Atk. He also has the simple ability, which doubles the effectiveness of the stat stages. Mudkip727 then followed up their post with a comment detailing how they managed to defeat Cynthia’s team with Bidoof.

“My final moveset was Curse / Crunch / Amnesia / Quick Attack,” they revealed. “Cynthia’s Spiritomb tries to use physical attacks if your Poke’s physical stat is worse than special, so as soon as I use Amnesia, try to use sucker punch 8 times in a row.”

“You can use this downtime to rack up Curse boosters and then go for the sweep.” The feat is even more incredible when you consider that the coach defeated the Sinnoh champion after also taking on the Elite Four.