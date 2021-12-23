It seems this popular series has made a name for itself on Tiktok, the viral video platform.

One Piece broadcast on Crunchyroll its highly anticipated 1,000th episode and to celebrate, Crunchyroll has released a special filter. Available through Instagram, but this is not the only way in which the community of fans of the mugiwara and the rest of their companions, as demonstrated by this new trend inspired by an anime that reuses the transition music of the series.

This sound that takes up two entry and exit themes of the One Piece commercials entitled “Whoever uses this sound is gay” has been used to make revelations or tragedies. For example, some of them take up the happiness that Minato and his wife, Naruto’s father and mother have, only to later realize that their son will be Kurama’s victim.

The sound of One Piece does not correspond to a particular theme or dialogue from the anime, but combines two different audio excerpts, a cheerful eyecatcher who accompanies characters like Monkey D. Luffy with a much less enthusiastic sound than appears with Roronoa Zoro.

That is, it is a mixture of this adorable and tender sound:

With this other, more tragic and direct

The viral audios of Tiktok from One Piece

Some of the viral Tiktok videos that use this One Piece-based audio have some hilarious bawdy character, like this one that says, “I’m going to college to become an actress …” and ends with the message “… you become the wrong kind of actress” (if you know what she means).

Other Tiktok videos are less mischievous than this one, for example the LGBTQIA + community has also done the same with videos like this, in which this girl is happy to share her boyfriend’s gender transition, albeit jokingly “now they’re a straight couple.”

It seems that this LGBTQIA + couple also went through a similar experience, in which their boyfriend finally manages to win a “girl” in love … until he accompanies him in his gender transition. And there is nothing left to say that: “Long live the bride and groom!”

In other cases, this One Piece audio has inspired cosplayers like this boy’s girlfriend.. He was finally able to fall in love with a woman, who ended up cosplaying all his favorite girls:

Some other people in the LGBTQIA + community have also used this audio to celebrate the good luck they may have.. For example, this non-binary person shares that her family gave her a gender-neutral name, Lavender, but that they always end up pronouncing it in the most feminine way possible.

In some cases, funny career changes are used in this audio. For example, this girl shares that she got great grades at one of the most prestigious universities in the world and ended up being “a bedroom actress”:

Also, the surprising changes that some unexpected events have. This tiktoker shares that she cried with the short of the raccoon in the Disney movie Encanto, which she had attended with great enthusiasm and hope:

Lastly, we couldn’t leave behind some videos that have used this One Piece audio to point out funny events in some anime. In this case, Minato and Kushina, Naruto’s father and mother, share their happiness in knowing that they will have a child … until they realize that Kurama has come to attack:

Who are the Straw Hat Pirates?

This Tiktok audio captures the essence of the Mugiwara “The Straw Hat Pirates”, in the manga From One Piece, this is the crew that has become one of the emblems of the franchise (Including Nami among her triuplants, who is even a symbol of the power of women in the anime. So, if you did not know the history of these pirates, here we will tell you about it.

The Straw Hat Pirates (麦 わ ら の 海賊 団 Mugiwara no Kaizoku-dan) It is a gang of pirates originally from East Blue that has crew in different parts of the world. Its captain is Monkey D. Luffy, the main pirate and protagonist of One Piece.

They are known as the Straw Hat Pirates, for the iconic hat that Monkey D. Luffy wears, this was a gift from Shanks, his adoptive older brother. For much of their adventure in One Piece, they crossed the sea aboard the Going Merry to the Water 7 arc. After the tragic events, Franky and Iceburg built them a new ship called the Thousand Sunny.

The current members of The Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece are: Monkey D. Luffy as captain; Roronoa Zoro, fighter; Nami, the amazing navigator; Usopp, his sniper; Sanji is the cook, Tony Tony Chopper is the ship’s doctor, Nico Robin is the archeologist, Franky is her carpenter, Brook is the crew musician, and Jinbe is the helmsman.

