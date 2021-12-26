The Eiichiro Oda franchise is established as the best-selling manga in 2021

The unofficial account of Twitter from Oricon revealed which were the best-selling manga from 2008 to 2021, among them there are some works that could not be missed such as One Piece, Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tokyo Ghoul, Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyuu !!, Naruto, My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen . The Oricon data is reliable, this company that usually keeps a record of the sales of manga, books, records and other products. Perhaps, you will not be surprised to learn that number one is the work of Eiichiro Oda.

In the top 4 of best-selling manga, according to information from Oricon, it is occupied by the four most beloved franchises of today (in fact, some of them were of the most talked about topics in 2021 in social networks). The first place is occupied by One Piece, the maximum champion with more than 215 million units sold in Japan alone, not counting its total world sales. Closely followed by Kimetsu no Yaiba, the work of the author Koyoharu Gotoufe, with more than 126 million copies to date.

One Piece is crowned as the most successful manga franchise in 2021, in fact, fans are waiting week after week for the new numbers of this franchise. Although, as in the case of Chapter 1036, it was delayed by a week for the holiday season, Weekly Shonen Jump is on hiatus this week **, so you will have to wait until the first weekend of 2022 to enjoy the long-awaited fight between Zoro and King.

One Piece creator talks about Shanks’ role in new movie

One Piece and Kimetsu no Yaiba dominate the Japanese manga market, but two big ones follow closely

As we mentioned, One Piece holds the first place in manga sales in Japan with 215 million units sold and Kimetsu no Yaiba the second with 126 million. But, this numeralia could change soon, because *In the third site of the best-selling manga is Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), which exceeds 78 million, and in the fourth is Kingdom exceeding 54 million sold manga. Neither of these figures are that far apart from each other and we could have a surprise next year.

Surely they realized that the total sales of One Piece, which exceed 490 million, are not being counted. The reason is that Oricon began operations in 2008 and Eiichiro Oda’s manga began to be published from July 1997. On the other hand, it is to be celebrated that Kingdom, a manga that has not yet been adapted to anime, is among this group of titans of the Japanese publishing industry.

From the fifth to the eighth place of the best-selling manga are works that have had their adaptation to anime (some of them as the fifth place, it has already finished its publication): Haikyu !!, Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, The Seven Deadly Sins and Fairy Tail. Although, it should be noted that, in some cases, the numbers are not complete and all due to a lack of information, as well as the late creation of Oricon.

For example, Naruto’s latest figures are from 2015, when I just serialized the manga through Weekly Shonen Jump. Regarding The Seven Deadly Sins manga, it is not known how much it sold in 2021 and Fairy Tail stopped reporting in 2018.

Bleach could have been among the best-selling manga

Oricon does take into account the Bleach manga, but the problem is that the latest figures are from 2016. Because of that, it remained in position 11 on the list, while Kimi ni Todoke is in 12. The positions with exact figures would be as follows:

One Piece: 215,392,563.Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: 126,586,331.Attack on Titan: 78,091,099.Kingdom: 54,560,220.Haikyu !!: 49,752,786.Naruto: 46,433,985.Jujutsu Kaisen: 39,445,785.My Hero Academia: 38,019,355.The Deadly Sins: 38,019,355. 33,532,282. Fairy Tail: 34,096,779. Bleach: 32,810,557. Kimi ni Todoke: 30,346,327.

On the other hand, the Oricon account itself states that Tokyo Ghoul should be considered and occupy the position number 12. But, this manga is divided into two stories, Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul: Re, which are counted separately.

The first sold, until 2017, almost fifteen million, and the second, reached more than 16 million in 2018. The total would be more than 31 million. We’ll see if by chance the Tokyo Revengers manga joins this exclusive “club” soon.

