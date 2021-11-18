In chapter 1031 of the manga From One Piece, we got to see Sanji’s true power at the climax of the War on Onigashima. Now that Luffy and company adventure faces its biggest challenge yet, our dear cook has been noticing that his body begins to awaken great power.

While in One Piece, Law and Kid saw their lives in danger from an immense Big Mama, Sanji faced his own inner monsters. On his adventure through the castle, this pirate was accused of having beaten a woman; his mind seems not to remember what happened and only see the fearful look of a geisha.

So when you have to face the fearsome Reina has a difficult decision to make.

Sanji can take the power of his well-known transformation into One Piece as part of Germa, although he may lose consciousness of his actions as happened with that defenseless geisha or face the Queen with a clean hand.

Finally, our dear chef makes the decision to listen to his instincts and abandon his brothers forever in order to be faithful to his ideals Why? He felt something more powerful than him growing inside him.

He is aware that this new power can become his greatest terror, so he asks his partner Roronoa Zoro to stop him if something happens to him. In this way, we see in the last pages of One Piece its new power Hell Memories**.

This new technique makes him ignite in flames, prepared to defeat the mighty Queen, will he manage to defeat his past and his fearsome instincts? We will find out in the next chapter of One Piece.

Who is Sanji?

With the announcement of the live-action of One Piece, more people have known this incredible saga, so you have surely wondered who are this incredible group of pirates. In the case of Sanji (サ ン ジ), known as Black Leg (黒 脚) and with the given name of Vinsmoke Sanji He is the chef of the Straw Hat Pirates and the third son of the Vinsmoke family with whom he shares his transformation as Germa.

He is one of the main protagonists of One Piece and joined Monkey D. Luffy’s crew in the North Blue arc, the first crew member not to be originally from East Blue. His power is such that he is part of the “Monstrous Trio” with Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro (although it seems that very soon, he will be more fearsome than before.

As such, he is one of the strongest combatants in the Straw Hats crew. His dream is to find the legendary sea known as All Blue, which, according to legend, is the only marine habitat in the world where all the species of fish that exist coincide, as well as other marine beings from the five seas. After the incidents in the territories of the pirate empress Big Mom his reward amounted to $ 330,000,000 bellys, the third highest sum of the Straw Hats, second only to Helmsman Jinbe and Captain Luffy.

What is One Piece about?

But, if you are interested in knowing what the story of Monkey D. Luffy and One Piece is. Here we tell you some details of this work that has grown in recent years. In fact, for over a thousand chapters, in the manga from One Piece, we see how Monkey D. Luffy’s story to become the next king of pirates is getting closer and closer to its end. He decided to take this path after meeting Shanks, his adoptive older brother.

He taught her that the pirate life can be filled with courage, adventure, and honor. Now, Luffy wants to find the One Piece, the treasure left by Gol D. Roger, the former king of the pirates, after his execution.

Eiichiro Oda, its creator, took inspiration from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, to create One Piece. But, it was not his only source of inspiration, he was also a fan of works about Vikings. His first great work was Wanted! in 1992 thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. There he became an assistant to various manga writers such as Shinobu Kaitani, Shinobu Kaitani, and finally Nobuhiro Watsuki to create his greatest work of his life so far.