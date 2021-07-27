Released in late 2020,. Now, shortly after turning one year old, you can boast of having the latest MIUI 12.5 news, at least through the My Pilot program.

Specific, the POCO X3 NFC has started to receive MIUI 12.5 through its Global ROM and in particular for all those users who have been chosen by the development team to be part of the My Pilot program, also known as “Stable Beta”.

To be exact, the POCO X3 NFC has started to receive the version V12.5.1.0.RJGMIXM, this being his first update to MIUI 12.5 (Download OTA). After being tested by the Mi Pilots, this will be released in a general way in the next few days or at the latest, in the next few weeks.

When will MIUI 12.5 arrive to the rest of the devices

Xiaomi is in the middle of the second phase of deployment of MIUI 12.5. It is therefore that in the coming days this version of MIUI is expected to reach the following devices:

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 9

POCO X3 NFC

Also, not only these devices will receive MIUI 12.5. In addition, as has happened with the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, it is expected that this new version ended up reaching many more devices as a pre-MIUI 13 phase.