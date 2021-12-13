If you are one of those who uses Android Auto every day you are in luck because the oldest music app in the sector has reached the Google OS for vehicles. In this way, the system goes one step further and makes things very difficult for CarPlay.

There are more and more cars with support for Android Auto so software developers do not want to miss the opportunity to address an audience that is growing and that today numbers in the millions around the world.

Specifically and according to Google’s own statistics, more than 100 million cars already have Android Auto wirelessly (Remember that for this you have to connect the phone with the car via bluetooth and WiFi) and there are millions of others that go by cable.

And Soundcloud seems to have gotten the message that Android Auto is fertile ground since after several years asking for it, users have updated their Android client so that it is also compatible with the operating system for vehicles.

Android Auto compatibility It was rolled out to early users almost a month ago, and now it appears that it is available to most users as part of the latest version published on the Play Store.

Soundcloud in Android Auto comes with the same features as in the mobile version, that is to say, that on the car screen we can control the application as if we were using it from the mobile.

Android Auto, Google's tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements so that everything works correctly.

And, like many apps on Android Auto, To be able to use it with the vehicle in motion, first we will have to access with the mobile so that later on the main screen it appears as available (we hope Google will fix this as soon as possible because it is very annoying).

Despite everything, it has arrived with errors, as reported in Reddit, since the application does not always remember the song you were listening to when you turn off the car, so it is not able to resume playback when you turn it on again, as is the case with Spotify.