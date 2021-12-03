It is not the first time that Project Belfry has been leaked, a new Xbox exclusive game that they would be developing in collaboration with Stoic Studio, a study made up of former BioWare employees and managers of The Banner Saga series. According to the latest reports, it would be more similar to games like Dragon Crowo by Vanillaware.

This means that according to Jeff Grubb and other sources (via Comicbook), Project Belfry would move away from the classic tactical RPG formula of the study, to use a style of ** 2D side-scrolling action RPG »very similar to Dragon’s Crwon, an exclusive game for PlayStation consoles that was released in 2010 by Vanillaware.

Not much else is known about this proposal beyond that aesthetically it would be a mix of The Banner Saga with Princess Mononoke, a Studio Ghibli film. There is also talk of RPG mechanics such as creation and improvement of objects or a strong narrative component with decision making, similar to The Banner Saga.

It would be just one of the projects that Microsoft has underway for the next few years. Also noteworthy are Project Shaolin (a kind of Jade Empire), Project Indus and Project Cobalt or the new from Compulsion Games, creators of We Happy Few. In the last hours, the development of a sequel to Prey, the Arkane Studios game from 2017, would have also leaked. This new installment would take place on land and would be “more risky and experimental.”