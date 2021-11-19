A pattern could help predict the games that will hit the subscription service.

PlayStation users not only have the option of making purchases of their games, either in a physical or digital store, but also there are various subscription services by which players can access a wide catalog of titles, this being the case of PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. And it is precisely the latter who is now entering the coalition, since we have not even 2 thirds of November and December’s first title may have already leaked.

It should be noted that the operation of PlayStation Plus consists of new free games are added to the service on the first Tuesday of every month, which are revealed the previous Wednesday. Therefore, the normal thing would be that in December games are revealed on day 1 and released on day 7. However, another feature of this service is that title lists are always filtered and they follow a pattern, being so some have predicted which will be one of the games that will come to the service.

A pattern allows you to predict the games that will arrive on PlayStation Plus

In this way, since the launch of PlayStation 5, PS Plus has offered two PS4 games and one PS5 game, being the titles of the current generation console new with few exceptions. In this way, the game of this console that would arrive next December would be Heavenly Bodies, which will arrive on Sony consoles and PC on December 7, being the only game that will be released that day along with Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, although the latter does not aim to be a PS Plus game.

It is worth mentioning that obviously not 100% accurate informationas the prediction may fail. However, the truth is that there are several antecedents in PlayStation 5 with which this pattern has been fulfilledThe most recent example being Hell Let Loose. Nevertheless, it is not infallible, since sometimes Sony adds an older game.

It is because of that until December 7 we will not be able to know for sure if Heavenly Bodies comes to PS Plus, but seen what is seen, there is a good chance that this is the case. In any case, remember that if you are subscribed, you can still download November PS Plus games, with a total of 7 games that are available at the moment. Therefore, do not miss the opportunity to get these.

