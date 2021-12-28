Those involved lived in different houses on the same property.

There have always been discussions about hobbies, whether for a sport, a movie or a video game, and it seems that there will always be because there are fans who do not know how to draw the line that separates hobbies from real life, where acts have consequences. Consequences that will fall on a man who killed another person over an argument about Diablo II loot, is facing a second degree murder charge.

On December 17, Joshua G. Spellman, 36, of Amboy, Washington, responded in Clark County Superior Court for a second-degree murder charge. Spellman reportedly shot and killed Andrew Dickson, 34, and a friend of his, due to an argument over an incident with Diablo II.

According to the detectives in charge of the case, Spellman said that before the incident, he was playing with Dickson and a third person Diablo II, Spellman and Disckson were in different places on the same property communicated via headphones. Apparently, Disckson got very upset when this third person entered the game and stole some of the loot that had not yet been collected by the team of players. The game was supposed to be password protected, but it seems that was not the case. According to the court record, Dickson began to “yell, insult and curse” a Spellman (via The Columbian).

This violent episode would have lasted between three or five minutes, according to Spellman, who reportedly told Dickson that I was going to shoot him if he didn’t calm down. Then he took the gun he had next to his computer and went to where Dickson was. “I asked him why his gun was next to the computer. Spellman replied: ‘Why not? This is united states‘”said one of the officers.

During the journey between the two houses, which are on the same property, Spellman reportedly fired into the air several times. Once inside, he talked to Dickson’s father until Dickson’s father got in the way and berated him for threatening to shoot him. Finally, Disckson “shortened the distance” between and Spellman shot him. A fatal shot in the torso, he died of his wounds after being operated on at the hospital.

Sonic sneaks into the Matrix in the latest movie ad

“An apparently minor incident resulted in someone being shot and killed,” said Snider, who set the bail at $ 750,000 by Spellman. The trial will take place on December 29.

Related topics: Pc

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe