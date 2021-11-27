The streaming music and podcast platform has a feature that thousands of users use in their day-to-day lives, but those of Spotify have decided to eliminate it like this for the good and the users have not liked it.

Spotify is one of the most used applications and, is that, the streaming music platform has many followers. Users who use this application and not another do so both for the price and for the different functionalities that they integrate, such as the car mode.

This way or, rather, view; It allowed the application to be used in the car in a simple way and with an interface adapted to having the mobile phone on the dashboard. The truth is that it was very useful for those users who did not have a smart vehicle and, instead, used the mobile for it.

Despite the usefulness of this feature, Spotify have decided to remove it completely. This news has made many users unhappy with the streaming music platform, in fact, we heard the news thanks to a post on the Spotify support forum.

On the page where all these complaints are collected, users have turned upside down and demanded that it return, but the response from Spotify is that they have withdrawn this functionality indefinitely. Of course, they also speak that having eliminated it does not mean that it disappears forever.

In fact, those of Spotify hide in that having withdrawn it may mean that they are preparing a much better integration of this type of feature within the application. That is, it may reappear again within the application or, instead, it may not exist again.

At the moment we will have to wait to know definitively the Spotify plans. The only clear thing is that there is no point in angering a large number of users or removing a feature without offering something to serve as a substitute, they may have had a reason to do so. But apparently it seems like it has been overnight.