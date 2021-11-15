The possibility of a remake of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver for PS5, one of the most iconic games of the PlayStation era, had been rumored for some time, but the project would have been canceled just a few months ago for Sony’s own fault. At least that is what a well-known ionsider assured.

According to @Speshal_Nick, a well-known insider who participates in the podcast Xbox Era, Nixxes was developing a remake of Legacy of Kain: Souls Reaver at the time it was bought by PlayStation a few months ago. After the acquisition, the project would have been canceled and the study would be exclusively in charge of making ports of PlayStation games for PC, under its new publishing label for compatible.

It should be remembered that Legacy of Kain is not owned by PlayStation. Souls Reaver, second installment in the series, was developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Eidos Interactive in 1999 for PlayStation and PC, a year later on Dreamcast. It is understood that PlayStation canceled a third-party project to prioritize your own interests, the question now is to know if the supposed remake of Soul Reaver goes ahead with another study.

In any case, if what PlayStation 5 fans want are remakes, it seems that they will be served for the next few months. Not only do rumors about the Metal Gear solid 3 remake and other installments of Kojima’s series continue to grow, Bluepoint Games, now a member of PlayStation Studios, would also have a remake underway along with a new IP. To all these should be added the rest of the exclusive games from the PlayStation Studios teams, of course, such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7.