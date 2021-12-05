Custom profiles won’t get to Google TV in time, and that can be a problem if you’re expecting visits this Christmas.

One of the most numerous demands of the user community is the inclusion of custom profiles in its different entertainment systems, a feature that devices such as the Fire TV or even video game consoles have, but which curiously does not yet include Google tv.

However, Google itself already announced a couple of months ago that this feature was about to be deployed to arrive before the end of the year, just in time for those Christmas visits where surely several people will be using it. the same device to connect to your favorite services.

But sadly, these individual user profiles that were expected to hit Google TV this year, they have finally been delayed with what the personalized content recommendations for each user will have to wait, and that is a risk for Christmas.

And it is that a Google spokesperson, Ivy hunt, has confirmed to the medium TheVerge that the profiles will begin to be implemented in the coming months, without being clearer about it. This seems to indicate that the feature will arrive in early 2022.

And the fact is that the inclusion of multiple profiles could have added personalized follow-up lists, personalized help from the Google assistant and obviously not mix the content interest of different people who use the same device.

So we still have to wait a few months for several users to have accounts on the same device with Google TV, allowing the system to offer personalized recommendations for each of them.