Everwild, the newest from the creators of Sea of ​​Thieves, was announced in 2019 as one of the prettiest and most evocative games in the Xbox exclusives catalog, but it seems like Rare still has some issues with development of the game. Beyond its flawless artistic section, it seems that the team has problems when it comes to raise a whole playable proposal.

“Everwild is a complete mess“said journalist Jeff Grubb during the last episode of the Xbox Era podcast (via Comicbook). “They [Rare] They try to talk diplomatically about it when they’re in public and they say, ‘Oh, people hear about a creative director leaving and the thing is restarting and that’s over the top.’ It’s not that exaggerated. They have rebooted that thing and don’t know exactly what state it is in. In terms of what you expect it to be, they are still figuring it out. And it’s a disaster. “

The restart of the development of Everwild was known in mid-2021, later, the company came out to take away the iron from the matter, but the truth is that hardly anything is known about the game since its presentation in 2019. Only a couple have been shown of trailers with an idea of ​​a very colorful fantasy world, with fantastic creatures, magic, etc., but they did not get to specify what the game was about. That is, how to play, what does it consist of.

The latest estimates placed Everwild along with Fable and Perfect Dark as the Xbox exclusives that would take the longest to arrive, in 2023 or beyond, but given what we have seen, the new Rare may have its launch even more complicated. We will see what happens in the coming months with the development of Everwild, if the British team manages to find the right key to provide a playable proposal in accordance with their universe.

